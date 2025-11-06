Watch: Indian Armed Forces Launch Massive Desert Drills Under Exercise Akhand Prahaar.

New Delhi: The Indian Armed Forces are conducting Exercise Akhand Prahaar, a major formation-level of Konark under the Southern Command in the desert sector, as part of Operation Trishul.

This large-scale exercise highlights jointness, synergy and combat readiness, with the Army, Navy and Air Force operating together to showcase India’s advanced integrated warfare capabilities. The primary objective of Exercise Akhand Prahaar is to refine Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (TTPs) for Combined Arms operations during both day and night in a desert environment.

In a post shared on X, the Southern Command of the Army emphasised that the tech-enabled and mission-orientated Akhand Prahaar Exercise seamlessly integrates battle drills and multi-domain operations, reflecting the Armed Forces’ commitment to achieving future battlefield dominance through joint and synchronised efforts.

Tracing its legacy, the Southern Command is the oldest field formation of the Army, having retained its structure since the reorganisation of 1895.

Trishul: A Tri-Combat Service Exercise

Months after the strategic airstrikes under Operation Sindoor, resulting in the elimination of over 100 terrorists, the Indian Security Forces are now conducting Exercise Trishul, which involves coordinated operations by all three arms of the Indian Armed Forces—the Army, Navy and Air Force. The army sent over 20,000 soldiers, along with main battle tanks, howitzers, missile systems and armed helicopters to take part in the joint drills.

The Indian Air Force will simultaneously conduct Exercise Mahagujarat, deploying its frontline Rafales and Sukhoi-30MKIs, as well as airborne early-warning aircraft, mid-air refuellers and RPAs for precision and surveillance missions.