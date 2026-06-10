Indian Army Eyes Biggest Artillery Boost In Decades With Rs 23,000 Crore Deal For 300 More K9 Vajra-T Guns

New Delhi: In a major push to strengthen India's artillery capabilities amid evolving security challenges along its northern and western borders, the Indian Army is set to seek government approval for the procurement of over 300 additional K9 Vajra-T self-propelled howitzers in a deal estimated to be worth around Rs 23,000 crore.

The proposal is expected to be placed before the Defence Procurement Board (DPB) later this week. If cleared, it would mark the largest artillery acquisition undertaken by the Army in decades and significantly enhance its long-range firepower capabilities.

The K9 Vajra-T is a 155 mm/52 calibre tracked self-propelled artillery system capable of delivering rapid and accurate fire support across diverse terrains.

The platform has already been inducted into the Army, with the existing fleet having demonstrated its effectiveness in desert sectors as well as in high-altitude deployments along the northern frontiers.

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The proposed induction of more than 300 additional guns comes as the Army continues to modernise its artillery arm and sharpen operational preparedness against the backdrop of persistent security concerns along the borders with China and Pakistan.

Reports indicate that the new systems are expected to be deployed across key operational theatres to provide enhanced mobility, survivability and sustained firepower.

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The move follows the Defence Acquisition Council's (DAC) decision on February 12, 2026, under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, to accord Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for a host of military modernisation proposals worth approximately Rs 3.60 lakh crore.

Among the major approvals granted by the DAC were the procurement of 114 Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA), combat missiles and Air-Ship Based High Altitude Pseudo Satellites (AS-HAPS) for the Indian Air Force.

The Army also received AoN for anti-tank mines under the Vibhav programme and the overhaul of key vehicle platforms, including Armoured Recovery Vehicles (ARVs), T-72 tanks and BMP-II Infantry Combat Vehicles.

For the Navy, the council cleared proposals for 4 MW marine gas turbine-based electric power generators and additional P-8I long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft. The Indian Coast Guard, meanwhile, received approval for electro-optical and infra-red systems for Dornier aircraft.

The proposed K9 Vajra-T acquisition is expected to further reinforce the Army's ongoing artillery modernisation programme, aimed at replacing ageing gun systems with advanced, network-enabled platforms capable of delivering precision strikes and supporting integrated battlefield operations.