Lakshadweep: In another display of commitment towards serving mankind, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully carried out the rescue operation of eight survivors, who were stuck in the sunken boat in the waters off the Lakshadweep coast. It is being said that the boat was en route from Agatti to Androth on a routine inter-island passage when it encountered a technical malfunction and water seepage, causing it to drift and remain untraceable for a period of three days.

The spokesperson of the Defence (Kochi), said that the boat experienced a technical malfunction while on a routine inter-island voyage from Agatti island to Androth.

The boat was named MSVVararthaRajan (CLR 192).



“As the boat had been overdue for over 72 hours, the ICG promptly initiated an air-sea coordinated rescue operation on March 18, 2024,” the official said.

The boat was en route from Agatti to Androth on a routine inter-island passage when it encountered a technical malfunction & water seepage

“With exceptional efficiency, all survivors of the sunken boat were swiftly located and safely rescued by the crew of ICG’s S Saksham. Following an initial medical examination, the survivors are now being handed over to the fisheries department. In line with their commitment to aiding distressed mariners, the Indian Coast Guard consistently upholds their motto of Vayam Raksham,” the Defence official.

