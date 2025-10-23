Indian Troops Head to Russia for Advanced S-400 Training; Talks Begin for More S-400 and S-500 Systems

India has sent a large group of soldiers to Russia for advanced training on the S-400 air defence system, one of the most powerful surface-to-air missile systems in the world.

According to defence sources, New Delhi is in advanced talks with Moscow to buy three more S-400 units. These systems will add to the five S-400 squadrons India had earlier ordered from Russia to boost its air defence network along the borders with China and Pakistan.

Officials said discussions have also started for the next-generation S-500 air defence system, which can intercept enemy missiles and aircraft at even longer ranges. If the deal goes through, it will further strengthen India’s ability to protect its skies against modern aerial threats.

The timing of this move is important - it comes ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s planned visit to India in December. The visit is expected to deepen defence and strategic cooperation between the two long-time partners.

The S-400 is considered one of the best air defence systems in the world, capable of tracking and destroying targets up to 400 kilometres away. It can engage multiple threats, including fighter jets, drones, and ballistic missiles, at different altitudes.

The S-400 system is a strategic game-changer, having achieved a world-record surface-to-air missile kill during Operation Sindoor by successfully tracking and destroying a Pakistani Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) or electronic intelligence aircraft at an unprecedented distance of approximately 300 kilometers.

