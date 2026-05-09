India’s ‘Agni’ Shines Bright as DRDO Successfully Tested Most Advanced Nuclear Missile With Multiple Payloads Over Indian Ocean

India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully tested Agni MIRV-equipped ICBM, a feat confirmed by the Ministry of Defence on Saturday, May 9. The test was conducted on Friday, May 8, from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha.

Key Details of the Flight Test

According to reports, the missile was flight-tested with multiple payloads designed to hit different targets spatially distributed over a large area in the Indian Ocean Region. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to release a statement providing further technical details regarding the test.

Public Visibility and Speculation

The missile test was visible to civilians in Odisha and West Bengal, and several Bangladeshi outlets also reported the sighting. This event has sparked widespread speculation regarding the long-anticipated Agni-VI missile, which the DRDO has been developing for several years.

Official Stance

In a recent media interaction, DRDO Chairperson Samir V. Kamat stated that the organization is ready and awaiting the central government’s approval for the Agni-VI project. He confirmed that all necessary groundwork for the missile has been completed.

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"It is the government's decision. We are ready whenever the government gives us the go-ahead," Kamat remarked while speaking at the ANI Security Summit 2.0. Sophisticated telemetry and tracking stations, located both on land and at sea, monitored the trajectory from launch to the final impact of all payloads. Officials confirmed that every mission objective was achieved.

Public Sighting and the Road to Agni-VI

The launch was so powerful it was visible to civilians across Odisha and West Bengal, with sightings even reported by media outlets in neighboring Bangladesh. The event has reignited intense speculation regarding Agni-VI, a long-range ICBM rumored to have a reach between 6,000 and 10,000 km.

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DRDO Chairperson Samir V. Kamat recently addressed the status of this next-generation project, noting that the groundwork is complete.

"It is the government's decision. We are ready whenever the government gives us the go-ahead," Kamat remarked while speaking at the ANI Security Summit 2.0.

Breakthrough in Precision Munitions: The TARA System

In a separate but equally vital achievement on Friday, India conducted the maiden flight trial of an indigenous glide weapon system known as TARA (Tactical Advanced Range Augmentation).

Developed by the Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in Hyderabad alongside the DRDO, TARA is designed to transform standard unguided warheads into high-precision guided weapons. This "bolt-on" kit provides a cost-effective way to neutralize ground targets with pinpoint accuracy.

The Ministry of Defence highlighted the economic efficiency of the project: "It is the first glide weapon to utilise state-of-the-art low-cost systems. The development of the kit has been undertaken with Development cum Production Partners (DcPP) & other Indian industries, which have already started the production activity."

Strengthening National Security

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended his congratulations to the DRDO, the Indian Army, and industrial partners. He emphasized that these successful tests provide an "incredible capability" to India's defense posture, ensuring the nation remains prepared against evolving global threats.