India’s New Eye in the Sky: Government Greenlights Indigenous Stratospheric Airship Program

To plug a critical gap in its long-range reconnaissance capabilities, the Indian military has set the ball rolling on a next-generation surveillance platform designed to hover at the very edge of space. In an effort to keep a persistent surveillance across the border, the Ministry of Defence has launched a project to develop an indigenous stratospheric airship program.

The program was cleared by the defence minister-chaired Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) this past February. Steered by the Indian Air Force’s Directorate of Operations (Remote), the Ministry of Defence has formally invited domestic aerospace firms to design and develop these Airship-based High Altitude Pseudo Satellites (AS-HAPS).

Bridging the Tactical Gap Between Drones and Satellites

These lighter-than-air platforms will be designed to stay airborne at extreme altitudes exceeding 20 kilometers—or almost 66,000 feet—for extended periods of time, serving as a permanent, unblinking eye over adversary territory. The AS-HAPS will sit perfectly in the operational void that neither current drones nor satellites can fulfill entirely. Standard military unmanned aerial vehicles operate at roughly 12 kilometers and require frequent return trips for refueling. Conversely, low-earth orbit satellites, circling at 500 kilometers or higher, move quickly and can only provide fleeting snapshots of a specific area during their pass.

The stratospheric airships, however, can monitor hostile borders continuously for months without ever needing to land. This high-altitude platform will provide a around-the-clock intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) stream from across the border, as well as extend and provide communications.

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The advantage of an airship over other systems such as a balloon is that these systems can be maneuvered and deployed over or near an area of interest as per requirement. Furthermore, the advantages these systems have over satellites are that they are cheaper to launch and operate than traditional satellites, and they can be continuously on station unlike a satellite, which may not always be available or have revisit times that hamper persistent surveillance.

Electronic Snooping and Advanced Payload Capabilities

The airship will have equipment to snoop on the enemy electronically as well as an electro-optronic equipment payload. This high-tech gear can look deep inside hostile territory and track movement using a day camera, night vision devices, as well as thermal imaging. Because they are designed for extreme endurance, ground commanders will be able to maintain a continuous, real-time lock on enemy troop movements and intercept long-range communications deep behind enemy lines without actually crossing the airspace.

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This development comes at a time when the Indian armed forces are in the middle of a modernization drive. The armed forces are seeking to improve the entire sensor-to-shooter chain—or the ability to first detect a target in a dynamic battlefield, amidst the fog of war, cue and bring fire onto the target in the most effective way.

To achieve this, the armed forces have been procuring advanced electro-optonics and drones at almost all levels. They are also procuring high-end intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance (ISTAR) aircraft, alongside setting up a satellite constellation to keep a permanent pair of eyes on threats emanating from across the border. The ultimate plan of the armed forces is to form multiple systems with overlapping systems so as to have a fail-proof and redundant web of assets that complement each other.

Government Funding and Private Sector Collaboration

Sharing the financial risk of this strategic initiative, the project is being routed through the ‘Make-I’ procurement category. A total of 70% of the Make-I project's research and development funding will be sourced from the government, which has committed to funding up to 70 percent of the prototype development costs for the chosen domestic agencies. As per the Defence Acquisition Procedure-2020, Make-I projects are government-funded, Make-II projects are industry-funded, and Make-III projects are those that are foreign-developed but made domestically.

According to the official Expression of Interest (EoI) issued by the Department of Defence Production, interested vendors have until August 5, 2026, to submit their bids to Air Headquarters.

DRDO's Foundational Groundwork and Global Race

India has already laid the groundwork for this next-generation technology. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) previously proved the foundational concept by successfully launching an experimental stratospheric airship with an instrumental payload to an altitude of 17 kilometers over Madhya Pradesh. The challenge now is to partner with the private sector to scale that technology into a fully operational military asset.