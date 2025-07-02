INS Udaygiri Boosts Indian Navy Prowess, Celebrates ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ With 75% Indigenous Tech

Udaygiri: The Indian Navy has significantly advanced its Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative by adding a new member to its fleet, the 'Udaygiri.' This warship is the second vessel of the Project P17A Nilgiri Class stealth frigates.

The Udaygiri was designed by the Warship Design Bureau, with efforts overseen by the Warship Overseeing Team based in Mumbai. It was constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDSL) and delivered to the Indian Navy on July 1, 2025, as announced by a Navy spokesperson on X.

Built with Indigenous Content

With 75% indigenous content, Udaygiri is the 100th addition to the Navy Fleet designed and delivered by the Warship Design Bureau. This vessel will enhance the Indian Navy's combat readiness and capability to protect our maritime interests in the Indian Ocean Region.

The Udaygiri project is a successor to the Shivalik class frigates of Project 17 (P-17), which are currently in active service. It is the second of seven Project 17A (P-17A) frigates being constructed at MDSL in Mumbai and at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers in Kolkata. The remaining five ships are scheduled for delivery by the end of 2026.

Modern Avatar of INS Udaygiri

Udaygiri was delivered to the Indian Navy in a record time of 37 months from the date of its launch. It serves as a modern successor to its namesake, the former INS Udaygiri, which was a steam ship decommissioned on August 24, 2007, after 31 years of service.

Upgrade from the P-17 Class

According to the Defence Ministry, the P-17A ships feature enhanced stealth capabilities and are equipped with an advanced suite of weapons and sensors, marking a significant upgrade from the P-17 class.

"The ships represent a quantum leap in the Indian Navy’s in-house design capabilities at the Warship Design Bureau,” stated the Defence Ministry.

The ship's armament includes a supersonic surface-to-surface missile system, a medium-range surface-to-air missile system, a 76 mm gun, and a combination of 30 mm and 12.7 mm rapid-fire close-in weapon systems, according to the Ministry.