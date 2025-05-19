Inside Operation Sindoor: Here's How Indian Defence Forces Thwarted Pakistan's Attempt To Attack Golden Temple

Pakistan attempted to target the Golden Temple in Amritsar with drones and missiles on the intervening night of May 7–8 in retaliation for India’s strikes on nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Major General Kartik C. Seshadri, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 15th Infantry Division, revealed on Monday.

The Indian Defence Forces successfully thwarted Pakistan's attempt to cause damage to the revered religious site.

On Monday, the Army demonstrated how India’s air defence systems—including the AKASH missile system and L-70 Air Defence Guns—prevented missile and drone attacks from causing destruction to the Golden Temple and cities across Punjab.

Major General Seshadri stated that the Indian Army had anticipated Pakistan's plan to target both military installations and civilian infrastructure, with the Golden Temple being identified as a primary target based on intelligence inputs.

"Knowing that the Pak Army does not have any legitimate targets, we anticipated that they would target Indian military installations, civilian targets, including religious places. Of these, the Golden Temple appeared to be the most prominent. We mobilised additional modern air defence assets to give a holistic air defence umbrella cover to Golden Temple," Major General Seshadri said.

He emphasized that the Army’s preparedness was instrumental in neutralizing the enemy’s intentions.

"On 8th May early morning, in the hours of darkness, Pakistan carried out a massive air assault with unmanned aerial weapons, primarily drones and long-range missiles. We were fully prepared since we had anticipated this, and our braveheart and alert army air defence gunners thwarted Pakistan Army's nefarious designs and shot down all drones and missiles targeted at the Golden Temple. Thus, not allowing even a scratch to come on our holy Golden Temple," he added.

‘Attack on India’s Unity and Sanctity of Sikh Heritage’

Condemning Pakistan's attempted attack at the Golden Temple, BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya said that this was an attack on India’s unity and the sanctity of Sikh heritage.

In a post on his X handle, he stated, "The Indian Army’s confirmation of drone and missile attacks targeting the Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) is both shocking and deeply disturbing. It underscores the true intent of Pakistan’s military establishment and its proxies—to sow chaos and hurt the very soul of India. No true Sikh—whose faith and identity are rooted in justice, sacrifice, and love for the nation—would ever align with or support a state like Pakistan, which has time and again shown itself to be an enemy of peace, faith, and humanity. Targeting the holiest shrine of Sikhism exposes the moral and strategic bankruptcy of Pakistan’s actions. Sikhs across the world should see this for what it is: an attack not just on a religious site, but on the very fabric of India’s unity and the sanctity of Sikh heritage."

Indian Army's Demonstration Video

In a demonstration video, Indian Army Air Defence units showcased the weapon systems that protected Amritsar's Golden Temple and other areas along the India-Pakistan border.

Major General Seshadri further detailed how Indian forces safeguarded both military and civilian assets during the attempted strikes.

"At this time, we are a part of Operation Sindoor...On the night of 8-9 may, they suddenly fired on us and tried to infiltrate. We fired accurately at the enemy and foiled their infiltration attempt. The result of our firing was that by the morning, the enemy came on their knees and hoisted a white flag on their post. We assure our countrymen that as long as the Indian Army is deployed on the borders of the country, no one can raise their eyes towards this country," he stated.

He went on to say, “Under Operation Sindoor, the Indian armed forces launched a successful strike against terror infrastructure against Pakistan. After 22nd April, we started our preparations and were ready to deploy at short notice. Presently, you are standing in a well-concealed and well-protected gun position of the panther gunners close to the international border. We are prepared for all and any kind of threats that the enemy might throw at us, which includes drone attacks, air attacks, counter-bombardment and any other hybrid threats. We stand vigilant. We stand alert and are ready to thwart any nefarious designs that the enemy might throw at us."