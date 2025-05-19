Big Pak Terror Nexus Busted: Know About The 10 Pakistan Spies Indian Authorities Have Arrested

Over ten people have been arrested from various parts of the country for allegedly spying for Pakistan. This comes amid a broader crackdown on individuals with links to Pakistan or those suspected of providing vital intelligence and military information about India to Pakistani entities. Indian authorities have stepped up vigilance following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, in the interest of national security.

All About The 10 Pak Spies Arrested Or Detained So Far

1. Jyoti Malhotra from Hisar, Haryana

Jyoti Malhotra, a resident of Agarsen Extension in Hisar, gained popularity through her travel channel, where she explored destinations and shared travel-related insights. However, authorities allege that behind her digital persona, she was involved in sharing sensitive information with Pakistani intelligence agencies. A key focus of the investigation is her connection to Danish, an officer in the Pakistan High Commission.

Officials claim that Danish facilitated Malhotra’s travel to Pakistan, where she met high-level operatives and allegedly transmitted classified information that could compromise India’s security interests. Authorities are now investigating whether her YouTube channel was used as a cover for covert operations.

2. Shahzad from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has apprehended a suspected ISI agent operating out of Moradabad. The accused, identified as Shahzad, is the son of Abdul Wahab, a resident of Azad Nagar in Rampur’s Tanda. He is alleged to have been deeply involved in activities detrimental to India’s interests.

According to the UP ATS, Shahzad had been under surveillance following intelligence inputs suggesting illicit connections. For several years, he reportedly posed as a cross-border smuggler, transporting goods such as cosmetics, clothing, and spices between India and Pakistan. It was during these trips that he is believed to have established contact with ISI handlers. Police say he subsequently began working for the Pakistani agency, allegedly providing sensitive information crucial to India’s security.

The ATS also stated that Shahzad facilitated the movement of individuals from various parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Rampur, into Pakistan—ostensibly to work for the ISI. He is further accused of procuring Indian SIM cards and supplying them to ISI operatives in Pakistan, enabling espionage activities. Investigators have also revealed that he received financial compensation for his services.

3. Raqeeb Khan from Roorkee, Uttarakhand

According to reports, Raqeeb Khan worked at a shop inside the Bathinda cantonment for two years. He was arrested by Punjab Police on charges of espionage.

4. Guzala from Malerkotla, Punjab

Guzala, a 31-year-old woman, was arrested by Punjab Police in Malerkotla for allegedly assisting a Pakistan High Commission official in Delhi.

5. Yameen Mohammad from Malerkotla, Punjab

Yameen Mohammad, also from Malerkotla, was arrested for being a close aide of Guzala. He is similarly accused of assisting a Pakistan High Commission official in Delhi.

6. Harkirat Singh from Hisar, Haryana

Harkirat Singh, a member of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (HSGPC), was arrested by Hisar Police in Kurukshetra on charges of espionage, raising national security concerns. He is accused of facilitating Pakistani visas through the Pakistan High Commission in India. Police are currently interrogating him.

Authorities are also investigating his involvement with a local media channel, suspected of having potential links to propaganda or recruitment activities. Following Singh’s arrest, the HSGPC—considered the Haryana counterpart of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC)—has come under scrutiny for the possible involvement of its functionaries in cross-border espionage under the guise of religious and cultural exchanges.

7. Arman from Nuh, Haryana

Arman was arrested from Rajaka village in Nuh district after police received information that he was sending confidential details about the Indian Army and military activities to Pakistan via WhatsApp. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC.

During a search of his phone, police discovered chats with Pakistani numbers, along with incriminating evidence such as photos, videos, and information about programs allegedly sent to Pakistani handlers. Notably, he is accused of sending images from India's Defense Expo 2025 to Pakistani agents. Authorities are investigating whether he received financial benefits in exchange for the information. He was using four social media platforms: WhatsApp, Facebook, Telegram, and Instagram.

Arman has been remanded to six days in police custody. One of his brothers told Republic TV that Arman had traveled to Pakistan twice in 2024. Sources say Arman confessed during interrogation that he met Danish, a Pakistani Embassy official, in Delhi to obtain a visa, and later traveled to Pakistan. As per sources, he gave his own SIM card to Danish and remained in contact with him via WhatsApp.

According to information, Arman's father has been in police custody in Chhattisgarh since the last one month. He is accused of stealing cars. One of Arman's brother is also accused of being involved in a MGNREGA scam, sources told Republic.

8. Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih from Amritsar, Punjab

In a significant counter-espionage operation, the Amritsar Rural Police arrested Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih on May 3, 2025, for allegedly leaking sensitive information and photographs of Army cantonment areas and air bases in Amritsar. Preliminary investigations have revealed links to Pakistani intelligence operatives, established through Harpreet Singh Pittu Happy, who is currently lodged in Amritsar Central Jail. A case has been registered under the Official Secrets Act, and the investigation is ongoing.

9. Devinder Singh Dhillon from Kaithal, Haryana

Devinder Singh Dhillon was arrested from Kaithal on charges of spying for Pakistan. Police are currently interrogating him to ascertain the extent of his role in passing sensitive information to Pakistani agencies.

10. Nauman Ilahi from Kairana, Uttar Pradesh