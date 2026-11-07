Just 25 Km From China Border, IAF's IL-76MD Makes World Record Landing at Ladakh's Nyoma Airbase

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has achieved a significant aviation milestone after its Russian-origin Ilyushin IL-76MD heavy-lift transport aircraft successfully landed at the Nyoma airbase in eastern Ladakh, recording the highest-altitude landing ever achieved by an aircraft of this type anywhere in the world.

The aircraft touched down at an altitude of 13,629 feet, near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. The Nyoma airbase is located approximately 25 kilometres from the India-China border, making the successful landing significant for India's strategic airlift capabilities along the northern frontier.

The IAF announced the achievement on Saturday, November 7, sharing a video of the aircraft's landing on social media platform X.

"13,629 FEET. A NEW HEIGHT IN AVIATION HISTORY. An Indian Air Force IL-76MD has scripted history with a successful landing at Nyoma, marking the highest-altitude landing ever achieved by the aircraft anywhere in the world," the IAF said in its post.

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Praising the personnel involved in the operation, the Air Force described the landing as a demonstration of the aircraft's capabilities and the expertise of its crew.

"A remarkable demonstration of the aircraft's enduring capability, backed by the exceptional skill, precision, and professionalism of its crew," the IAF stated.

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The force further described the achievement as a milestone that reinforces India's strategic airlift capability.

Why Is The Nyoma Airbase Important?

Located in eastern Ladakh at an altitude of approximately 13,600 feet, the Nyoma Advanced Landing Ground is strategically important because of its proximity to the LAC with China.

The airbase became fully operational in November 2025 and was developed to strengthen India's military infrastructure and enable the rapid mobilisation of defence personnel and equipment in the region.

The facility has a 3-kilometre-long runway constructed to support military aircraft operations in extreme high-altitude conditions. The project was sanctioned in 2021 with an estimated budget of approximately Rs 214 crore.

Its location allows the Indian armed forces to improve connectivity with remote border areas and facilitate the movement of troops, equipment and essential supplies.

The landing of the IL-76MD also demonstrates the airfield's ability to accommodate heavy transport aircraft, expanding its operational significance.

What Makes The IL-76MD Landing Significant?

The Ilyushin IL-76MD is a Russian-origin strategic transport aircraft operated by the Indian Air Force. It is designed to transport troops, heavy equipment and cargo, making it an important component of the country's military airlift capabilities.

Operating heavy transport aircraft at extreme altitudes presents considerable challenges. At higher elevations, thinner air affects engine performance and reduces the lift generated by aircraft wings, making take-offs and landings more demanding.

The successful touchdown at Nyoma therefore highlights both the operational capabilities of the IL-76MD and the precision required from its crew to execute such a landing.