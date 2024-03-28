×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 15:55 IST

LCA Tejas Mark 1A Completes Successful Maiden Flight in Bengaluru

The LCA Tejas Mark 1A fighter aircraft, entirely manufactured in India, holds strategic importance for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Reported by: Digital Desk
LCA Tejas IAF
IAF's LCA Tejas prepares for take off | Image:IAF
  • 2 min read
In a significant milestone for India's indigenous defense capabilities, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) achieved a major feat on Thursday as it successfully conducted the maiden flight of the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mark 1A fighter jet in Bengaluru. According to reports from news agency ANI, HAL officials confirmed the successful completion of the historic flight.

"The aircraft was airborne for 15 minutes during its first flight," stated the HAL officials, emphasizing the successful test flight's duration.

Here is what you need to know

The LCA Tejas Mark 1A fighter aircraft, entirely manufactured in India, holds strategic importance for the Indian Air Force (IAF). It is expected to play a crucial role in bolstering India's defense capabilities, particularly along the country's western borders.

The fighter jet is slated to be stationed at the Nal airbase near the Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Bikaner. 

HAL has been diligently working towards fulfilling its commitment to the IAF, aiming to deliver the first twin-seater trainer version of the aircraft at the earliest. 

The significance of the LCA Tejas Mark 1A project is underscored by the substantial investment made by the IAF. A contract worth over ₹48,000 crore has been signed with HAL for the supply of 83 LCA planes. Furthermore, the IAF has clearance to procure an additional 97 LCA Mark 1A fighter jets, amounting to ₹65,000 crore.

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Indian Air Force, hailed the clearance of the LCA Tejas Mark 1A fighter jet as a "landmark event." He highlighted the strategic implications, noting, "In the long run, the strength of the Indian Air Force will grow to 220 LCA Mark 1As, which will equip almost ten squadrons of the Air Force."

The induction of the LCA Tejas Mark 1A fighter aircraft marks a significant advancement in India's indigenous defense capabilities, reflecting the nation's commitment to self-reliance in the field of defense production.

Published March 28th, 2024 at 15:55 IST

