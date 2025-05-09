'Made in India' Akash Missile System Foiling Pakistani Drone Attacks Along LoC: Defence Officials

The Indian armed forces have used 'Made in India' Akash missile system to respond to attacks made by Pakistan on Indian territory along the border, news agency ANI reported citing defence officials.

"The Made in India Akash surface-to-air missile air defence system has been effectively used by the Indian armed forces in foiling Pakistani attacks towards Indian targets. Both the Indian army and air force have the missile system all along the Pakistan border," defence officials told ANI.

During the intervening night of May 8 and May 9, the Indian Army successfully repelled and responded to multiple drone attacks and ceasefire violations launched by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

What Are The Key Features Of Akash Missile System?

The indigenously developed Akash surface-to-air missile system is a medium-range air defence platform designed to provide area air defence against multiple aerial threats. It protects mobile, semi-mobile, and static vulnerable assets. The system features cutting-edge technology, cross-country mobility, and is capable of operating in both autonomous and group modes.

With real-time multi-sensor data processing and advanced threat evaluation capabilities, the Akash system can simultaneously engage multiple targets from any direction. It employs command guidance and utilizes a phased-array radar to track and guide missiles until interception. The system is modular, flexible, and scalable, meeting the dynamic requirements of modern battlefield environments.

According to an official statement from the Indian Army, “Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire Western Border during the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pakistani troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed, and a befitting response was given to the CFVs. The Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation. All nefarious designs will be met with force.”

Earlier on Thursday, sources told ANI that the Indian Army had shot down more than 50 Pakistani drones during a large-scale counter-drone operation conducted along the LoC and International Border (IB).