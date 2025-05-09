India’s ‘Befitting Reply’ Triggers Panic across Pakistan Army Cantonments In Sindh & Punjab Province, 30 Bases Stand Deserted

India’s massive counter-offensive following Pakistan’s failed attempts target Indian military and civilian infrastructure using a barrage of missiles and multiple drones carrying payloads, has unleashed unprecedented chaos across Pakistan’s military bases. Indian armed forces’ swift retaliation to neutralise drones and strategic dominance has led to mass panic, desertions in Pakistan Army cantonments.

Mass Desertions in Pakistan Army Cantonments

India’s powerful retaliatory operation after Pakistan’s May 8 drone and missile attacks has triggered widespread panic across 30 Pakistani Army cantonments across Sindh and Punjab provinces. As per sources, mass desertions and abandonment of key military posts is being described as the worst collapse in morale within the Pakistan Army in recent years.

In Sindh, at least 13 military cantonments – including Karachi, Clifton, Faisal, Hyderabad, Malir, Korangi Creek, Manora, Pano Aqil, Petaro, Badin, Chhor, Kashmor, and Jacobabad – are reportedly facing chaos, with soldiers fleeing and infrastructure left unguarded.

Similarly, Punjab province saw panic grip 17 cantonments including Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sialkot, Multan, Wah, Jhelum, Attock, Gujranwala, Okara, and Murree Hills among others. Many of these bases are now reported to be either deserted or operating with minimal presence.

Source: X

Indian Army Statement: ‘Befitting Reply’ Given

The Indian Army, through a statement from the Additional Directorate General of Public Information on Friday morning, confirmed it had given a ‘befitting reply’ to Pakistan’s provocations, neutralising over 50 drones aimed at Indian military and civilian targets since the evening of May 8 and the intervening night.

“Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir,” the Indian Army said in a statement.

The Army further confirmed that the Pakistani drone attacks targeting Indian military and civilians establishments were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the ceasefire violations.

Military installations in Udhampur, Pathankot, Samba, Jammu, Akhnoor, and Nagrota were among the targeted zones. Indian air defences responded with precision, leading to no losses, as confirmed by the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS).

India Cities On High Alert

Security has been heightened across border areas and Jammu, Bikaner, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Kishtwar, Samba, and Akhnoor. Chandigarh and Srinagar were placed on high alert.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held emergency security meetings with heads of border forces, reviewing operational preparedness along the Indo-Pak border.

Pakistan’s Offensive Backfires