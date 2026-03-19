Modern Warfare Ready: Parliamentary Panel Urges Defence Ministry to Boost Kinetic, Non-Kinetic, and Hybrid Capabilities

New Delhi: Parliament's Standing Committee on Defence has strongly emphasized preparedness of Army for modern warfare and recommended to the Defence Ministry to undertake all out efforts in exploring new avenues in the field of kinetic, non-kinetic and hybrid capabilities for achieving the target to make India impenetrable during war-like situations in future.

In its report presented to Parliament on Wednesday, the panel said that preparedness in hybrid war, including kinetic and non-kinetic warfare was need of the hour for sustaining strongly in the present changing warfare system.

The report said that the Committee had been given to understand that in view of technical advancement of fighter aircrafts globally and to meet the present security scenario, technical upgradation of aircrafts was required on top priority for enhancement of its combat capability.

The Committee recommended to the Ministry to chalk out a trajectory in this regard and step forward the planning process for development and acquisition of Sixth-Generation (6G) Aircrafts which would eventually enhance India's air domain capabilities in today's highly air-centric modern warfare.

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The Committee felt that the technology-related National Missions, National Quantum Mission and high-power computing AI cloud would enable Armed Forces to develop a robust digital infrastructure, besides improving the existing weaponry.

While appreciating all these critical developments, the Committee recommended that all the initiatives/programs must follow laid-down time-lines of their techological delivery to enable the Forces to use and adapt themselves in a timely manner.

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The report said that the Committee had been given to understand that there was a paradigm shift in the technology used in fighting a war and the responsibility of Air Force had been extended also to space capability with a view to protect India's aerospace.

The Committee desired that IAF should be provided with adequate financial resources and support to meet the requirement of near- space operations so that India stands firmly at par with other global players in the field of space capability.

The Committee found that there had been a significant increase in the number of indigenisation cases progressed by the Navy under various Government of India schemes, from approximately four cases in 2019 to 284 cases in 2025.

The Indian Navy is the largest contributor to the iDEX ecosystem with 198 challenges, accounting for approximately 35% of the total, the report said.

Appreciating the efforts made by the Navy towards achieving indigenization, the Committee recommended that concerted efforts be made to expedite completion of the ongoing projects so that the Navy attains greater degree of `Aatmanirbharta' in near future.