Nationalist Collective 2026: Voices of Security, Strategy and a Rising India

The 5th edition of the Nationalist Collective, presented by Zoho and powered by TVS Motor Company, brought together prominent voices from India’s defence and strategic community on February 28, 2026. The event served as an important platform for discussions on national security, leadership, and the evolving idea of a confident and assertive India.

The programme began with the anchor welcoming the audience, followed by everyone standing together to sing the National Anthem, setting the tone for the sessions ahead.

The keynote was delivered by Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor (Retd.), former Director General of the Indian Air Force. Speaking on “Rise of India & Indian Military Might after Operation Sindoor,” he highlighted how India’s defence capabilities, technological advancement, and military preparedness have been strengthened in recent years.

This was followed by an address by Sushil Pandit, author and activist, on “From Exodus to Assertion: The Unfinished Story of Kashmir”, where he eloquently recollected the historical journey of the Kashmiri Pandit community and the ongoing conversation around identity, justice, and national unity.

Advertisement

The discussion then moved to border security, with N. N. D. Dubey, former Inspector General of the Border Security Force, delivering a talk titled “Bharat’s Frontier Guardian: The Untold Story of Border Security.” He emphasised the critical role played by India’s border forces in protecting the nation’s sovereignty.

Next, Yashika Tyagi, a former Indian Army officer and motivational speaker, spoke on “From Comfort to Courage: Building a Warrior Mindset in Youth.” Her address focused on discipline, resilience, and the need to inspire young Indians to take on challenges with courage.

Advertisement

Veteran defence expert G. D. Bakshi (Retd.) too delivered a compelling talk titled “Voice of a Warrior: The Age of an Assertive India,” highlighting India’s growing confidence and strategic assertiveness.

The conclave concluded with a keynote by D. P. Pandey (Retd.), former XV Corps Commander, who spoke on “Zero Tolerance: The New Doctrine of National Security,” outlining India’s firm and decisive approach to emerging security threats.

The fifth edition of the Nationalist Collective once again reinforced the importance of dialogue on national security, leadership, and the role of citizens in shaping a strong and resilient India.