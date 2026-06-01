New Make In India Defence Boost As Indigenous Divyastra Mk-1 Drone Aces Operational Army Trials; Check Capabilities

In a major boost to India's indigenous defence technology ecosystem, homegrown startup Hoverit has successfully conducted operational demonstrations of its tactical loitering munition platform, the Divyastra Mk-1. The trials took place in Jodhpur in the presence of senior Indian Army leadership, marking a pivotal step forward for domestic military hardware.

As part of the demonstration, the Divyastra Mk-1 UAV was successfully launched multiple times from a vehicle-mounted mobile launcher configuration. The exercise showcased the platform's rapid deployment capability, battlefield mobility, and tactical launch readiness under real field conditions. Furthermore, the trials validated the UAV's ability to support dynamic intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions in active operational environments.

High Indigenisation and Radical Cost Advantages

What makes the Divyastra series stand out is not just its performance, but its highly efficient manufacturing model. Hoverit has pledged to manufacture both the Divyastra Mk-1 and Mk-2 platforms with an impressive 95 per cent indigenous component rate, according to a report by Defence News India. This heavy domestic focus marks a monumental departure from India's historical reliance on costly foreign imports for advanced aerial strike systems.

By localising critical subsystems, including data links, composite materials, sensory optics, and propulsion units—Hoverit bypasses the heavy import premiums and supply chain bottlenecks that typically bloat military procurement budgets. As a result, the startup is on track to deliver these cutting-edge systems at roughly one-third the cost of comparable foreign loitering munitions.

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Redefining Modern Warfare with the Divyastra Mk-1

The Divyastra Mk-1 is an indigenous tactical UAV purpose-built for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and precision strike missions. With an operational range of up to 500 km and a flight endurance of up to 5 hours, the platform is designed to support long-duration surveillance, target acquisition, and tactical engagement requirements.

"The UAV can be configured with EO/IR payloads, communication relay systems, and mission-specific warhead configurations, providing operational flexibility across diverse mission profiles."

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In contemporary conflicts, the financial viability of a weapon system is just as crucial as its explosive yield. Traditional cruise missiles are prohibitively expensive and reserved for rare, high-value targets. In contrast, loitering munitions like the Divyastra are explicitly engineered for mass deployment.

This affordability allows for large-scale procurement and coordinated swarm attacks. Such numerical superiority enables armed forces to overwhelm and saturate enemy air defences, ensuring sustained combat operations without draining the national defence budget.

Additionally, achieving near-total indigenisation insulates the supply chain from global geopolitical shocks and clears the runway for robust export opportunities. A platform built with 95 per cent local hardware remains entirely free from the restrictive regulatory red tape and end-user licensing agreements typically imposed by foreign components suppliers.

Key Technical Specifications

The Divyastra Mk-1 operates as a fully autonomous loitering munition tailored for versatile combat roles. Its core capabilities include: