TMC On The Brink? 22 MLAs Huddle With Ritabrata Banerjee As Revolt Brews Against Abhishek Amid Forged Signature Row

A massive political storm is brewing in West Bengal. Following recent friction within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), rumors are now swirling that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is on the brink of a major internal breakup. According to an exclusive report by Republic Bangla, a rebel faction of 22 TMC MLAs is reportedly preparing to break away from the ruling party.

Rebel MLAs Gather in Kolkata

The unfolding revolt is allegedly being spearheaded by Ritabrata Banerjee. Reports indicate that the dissident group recently held a high-stakes meeting in Kolkata to map out their next steps.

At the heart of the widening rift is growing discontent over how top leadership roles are being handled. Republic has reportedly accessed a signed document showing that the rebel faction is openly challenging the decisions made by the Abhishek Banerjee-led camp, specifically questioning the choice of the Leader of the Opposition (LoP).

Signature Controversy Deepens Inside TMC

The internal friction has intensified following the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) tasked with probing an alleged fake signature case tied to the LoP nomination. Speaking on the investigation, TMC MLA Sandipan Saha did not hold back, placing the blame directly on upper management.

Advertisement

"... Submitting the signatures of those who weren't there, this is a huge blunder somewhere. Abhishek Banerjee's name is coming up because he signed the list of MLAs as the General Secretary. That list itself had so many mistakes... Questions will definitely fall on Abhishek Banerjee because it was his responsibility and he failed to fulfil it."

Public Anger and Changing Loyalties

The rift comes amidst recent political targeting of party heavyweights Abhishek Banerjee and Kalyan Banerjee. When questioned about these incidents, Saha pointed to shifting public sentiment and the apparent fading of the local political strongholds.

Advertisement

"Only they can tell why the attack happened. The Diamond Harbour model was in effect. In South Kolkata, wherever you looked, everyone seemed to be a supporter of Abhishek Banerjee. So, I think only they can answer why those supporters are suddenly no longer there... The public is angry. It's clearly visible... Even those who haven't done anything to anger the public are getting caught up in it. So those who have self-respect and want to work for the public are pro"

Abhishek Banerjee Unlikely to Appear Before CID Due to Illness

Adding to the escalating political drama, Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee is unlikely to appear before the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday, according to sources close to the development. The Diamond Harbour Member of Parliament (MP) was scheduled for questioning regarding an ongoing investigation into an alleged signature forgery case involving party lawmakers.

Legal representatives for the senior leader have officially communicated his inability to attend, stating that Banerjee is currently unwell and undergoing medical treatment at home. The leader has requested a 15-day extension from the state investigative agency to comply with the summons.

High Drama Ahead of the Investigative Notice

The medical setback follows an intensely dramatic weekend. On Saturday, Banerjee was reportedly targeted during a visit to the residence of an alleged post-poll violence victim in Sonarpur, located in the South 24 Parganas district. The situation escalated quickly, requiring the presence of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee as the MP received medical care at two separate private hospitals that evening.

Responding to reports of Banerjee’s health condition, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President Samik Bhattacharya offered a brief public reaction. "Wish him recovery and that he be in the field," Bhattacharya remarked to reporters.

The official notice demanding Banerjee's presence at the CID headquarters in Bhabani Bhaban was served personally at his Kalighat Road residence on Saturday. However, executing the hand-delivery turned into a tense, ninety-minute logistics standoff across multiple properties in South Kolkata.

CID sleuths initially arrived at a residence named 'Shantiniketan' on Harish Mukherjee Road. Discovering the leader was not present, the five-officer team waited for nearly half an hour, refusing to hand over the legal document to on-duty household staff. The unit was eventually redirected to Banerjee's primary Kalighat Road property, where they waited an additional ten minutes outside before the MP personally acknowledged and accepted the summons.

Political Vendetta or Legal Accountability?

The legal friction stems from a controversial document submitted by the TMC to the State Assembly Secretariat. The communication carried the signatures of roughly 70 newly elected party MLAs, endorsing veteran leader Sovandeb Chattopadhyay for the position of Leader of the Opposition (LoP), a post that carries cabinet-minister rank.

Banerjee received the investigators just as he was preparing for further field visits to clash-affected families. Following the departure of the CID team, he addressed the media directly.

"I'm yet to see the content of the notice. I will consult with my lawyers and make an appropriate response. I will surely cooperate with the probe in whatever manner possible. If required, I will appear before them," Banerjee stated.

He also pointed out a clear lapse in the investigators' logistical intelligence: