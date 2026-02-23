Pak-Sponsored Terror Plot Crushed: Army Wipes Out 7 Jaish Terrorists in Operation Trashi-I in J&K

Jammu: In a major breakthrough for national security, the Indian Army’s White Knight Corps has announced the elimination of all seven Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists operating in the Kishtwar district over the last 326 days.

The success comes amid a surge in high-intensity counter-terror operations across the Jammu region, which have seen six terrorists killed in just the last 20 days.

This is a major blow to Pakistan-sponsored terror infrastructure.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Counter-Insurgency Force (CIF) Delta, Major General A P S Bal, SM said, “We'll keep neutralising terrorists whosoever comes in our area...In February, we have been able to eliminate six JEM terrorists and on both the extremes of our area, one in the area of Udampur and the other in the area of Kishtwar.”

Advertisement

A top Jaish commander named Saifullah was also eliminated during the operation.

Regarding the success of the operation, Major General A P S Bal, SM said, "The elimination of the Saifullah group is a major success as they were the fulcrum around which the entire terror network was working...The elimination of seven terrorists is a huge success for all of us..."

Advertisement

Army Crushes Pak Terror Plot

The recent spike in neutralizations is the result of coordinated efforts between the Indian Army and the Jammu & Kashmir Police. Key operations include:

Operation Trashi-I (Kishtwar): Following a relentless cordon and search operation, three terrorists were eliminated this past Sunday. An additional terrorist was neutralized in the Dichhar area on February 4.

Operation KIYA (Basantgarh): Two terrorists were killed on February 4 during a fierce encounter in the Jophar Forest area.

Sanitization Operation

Security forces are currently conducting area sanitization operations to ensure no remaining threats linger in the rugged terrain. Officials stated that these successful missions represent a significant blow to the terror infrastructure currently attempting to revive in Jammu and Kashmir.

Army Statement

Major General APS Bal, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Counter-Insurgency Force (CIF) Delta, on Monday, emphasised that Operation Trashi-I was the perfect example of perseverance, clarity of thought, proper planning, vision, and the relentless efforts of Indian forces and all security agencies working to counter terror attacks.

Addressing a press conference, Major General Bal said that the operation also demonstrated seamless coordination at all levels, from troops on the ground to co-commanders, ADGs, IGs, the DGP, and the Army Commander.

"This recently concluded operation of Trashi is the perfect example of perseverance, clarity of thought, proper planning, the vision which we had and most importantly relentless efforts of the months and integrated approach of each and every force and agency working over here and most importantly it is the perfect example of seamless coordination at all levels, at all levels from the troops working on ground from all of us sitting over here between the co-commanders, the ADGs, IGs, between the DGP and the army commander and let me tell you that everybody contributed towards the success of this operation. decisively," Major General Bal told reporters.

Major General Bal added that there was a support system in place, and such operations could not have been carried out without it. He said the infrastructure that was created and the supplies ferried from the market to these hideouts would not have been possible without this support. He said that the police are fully aware of this and, without naming anyone, have the information needed to take appropriate action against all involved.

"There was a support system which was available to them and it cannot happen without the support system the amount of infrastructure that was created and the amount of stores which were ferried from the market to those hideouts it cannot be possible without any support and the police is fully aware of it and without taking names they (police) have the information and they will do requisite action against all of them," Major General Bal said.

He further said that the operation was executed in a calm, composed, collective, and collaborative manner, which led to the success achieved, without suffering any casualties or harm to troops, except for the dog Tyson, who initiated the operation.

"The way we operated in a very calm, composed, collective, collaborative manner, which is why the kind of success we achieved, especially without suffering any casualties, any harm to any of our troops, except for the brave dog Tyson, who actually initiated the operation," Major General Bal added.

Major General Bal also informed that counter-terror operations will continue, informing that in February the forces killed six Jaish-e-Mohammed (JEM) terrorists, including one in the Udampur area and another in Kishtwar.

"We'll keep neutralising terrorists whosoever comes in our area...In February, we have been able to eliminate six JEM terrorists and on both the extremes of our area, one in the area of Udampur and the other in the area of Kishtwar," he said.