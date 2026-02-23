India Reclaims Heritage By Removing Colonial Traces: C. Rajagopalachari’s Statue Replaces Lutyens at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi: In a landmark move to distance the nation from its colonial past, President Droupadi Murmu unveiled a statue of Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, the first Indian Governor-General of independent India, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

The installation marks a significant symbolic shift within the presidential estate, as the statue of Rajaji, as he was affectionately known, has officially replaced the bust of British architect Edwin Lutyens in the Central Courtyard.



Shedding the 'Mentality of Slavery'

The transition was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 131st Mann Ki Baat address. The Prime Minister framed the replacement as a core component of the ‘Panch-Pran’ (five pledges), specifically the commitment to removing all traces of a "slave mentality."

"Unfortunately, even after independence, statues of British administrators were allowed to remain in Rashtrapati Bhavan, but those of the nation’s greatest sons were denied space," PM Modi remarked, noting that the country is now prioritizing icons rooted in Indian culture and service.

A Legacy of Service

The unveiling ceremony, attended by Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan and senior Union Ministers including JP Nadda, Dr S Jaishankar, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted Rajagopalachari’s multifaceted contributions to India.

Rajagopalachari was recognized as a leader who saw power as a medium for service rather than a position of authority. He was celebrated for his intellectual depth and his work in translating the Ramayana and Mahabharata into English and Tamil. He served as the final Governor-General of India, bridging the gap between colonial rule and the sovereign republic.

Exhibition on Rajaji's life

An exhibition showcasing Rajaji’s life and contributions to the freedom struggle will be open to the public at Rashtrapati Bhavan from February 24 to March 1.

Book and panel exhibitions, film screenings, and cultural performances are part of it.