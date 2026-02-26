Pokhran Vayushakti-26: Indian Air Force Demonstrates Versatility And Readiness, All Targets Neutralised

Jaisalmer: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has completed the Full Dress Rehearsal for the upcoming Vayushakti -26 exercise at Pokhran, effectively validating all operational parameters, officials said on Thursday.

In a post on X, IAF wrote, "Indian Air Force: Infallible, Impervious and Precise 1 day to go. The Indian Air Force has successfully validated all operational parameters during the Full Dress Rehearsal for #Vayushakti26 at Pokhran, all targets effectively neutralised. All Air Warriors now stand fully mission-ready for the decisive demonstration on 27 February, Pokhran, Jaisalmer."

As the first, fastest, and fiercest responder, the IAF will highlight its capability to rapidly punish the enemy, dominate the operational environment from the outset, and decisively influence the course of operations by transforming tactical actions into strategic outcomes. The exercise will also provide glimpses of how the IAF plays a crucial role in humanitarian assistance and disaster management, offering rapid airlift and rescue and evacuation from conflict zones within the country as well as abroad.

Full-spectrum operations involving fighter, transport, and helicopter platforms will be executed, including Tejas, Rafale, Jaguar, Mirage-2000, Sukhoi-30MKI, MiG-29, Hawk, C-130J, C-295, C-17, Chetak, ALH MK-IV, Mi-17 IV, LCH, Apache, Chinook, and Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA). The exercise will also feature advanced weapon systems such as Short Range Loitering Munitions (SRLM), Akash, SpyDer, and Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS), performing day, dusk, and night missions to demonstrate the IAF's versatility and readiness.

Vayushakti-26 will further highlight the success of Operation Sindoor, reaffirming the IAF's primacy in airspace dominance, long-range precision targeting, multi-domain operations, and its ability to deliver decisive effects using indigenous platforms guided by the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Guided by the core values of "Achook, Abhedya aur Sateek," the exercise aims to reassure the nation by reaffirming the IAF's role as a key component of India's national security architecture. Through this demonstration, the IAF seeks to underline its readiness to safeguard the country's sovereignty, protect national interests, and maintain operational superiority across multiple domains in a rapidly evolving threat environment.

