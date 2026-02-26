Major Crackdown On Suspected Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants in Bengaluru; Dozens Detained for Verification

Bengaluru: In a major enforcement drive, Bengaluru police launched a large-scale operation against suspected illegal Bangladeshi nationals residing in Bengaluru, detaining several individuals from multiple locations and initiating verification of their identity and travel documents.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, police first detained 11 individuals from the K. Channasandra area, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Ramamurthy Nagar Police Station.

Officials said the detained persons are suspected to be living in the city illegally and have been taken into custody while authorities scrutinise their records to confirm their nationality and legal status. According to police sources, further legal action will be initiated depending on the outcome of this verification process.

The operation formed part of a broader crackdown ordered by Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh. Acting on his directions, coordinated and simultaneous raids were conducted across several parts of the city under the supervision of senior officers. These raids targeted locations identified through information provided by members of the public.

Advertisement

Police teams carried out searches in areas falling within the jurisdictions of Yelahanka and Bagalur police stations as part of the same operation. In one such raid, Bagalur police detained around 20 suspected illegal immigrants near the Bellahalli garbage point after officers grew suspicious about their presence in the area.

During preliminary inquiry, the detained individuals reportedly admitted that they are nationals of Bangladesh. Authorities, however, stated that detailed questioning and document verification are currently underway to establish facts conclusively and determine their legal status in India.

Advertisement

Police officials emphasised that the drive is part of an ongoing effort to identify and take action against foreign nationals residing unlawfully in the city. They added that operations will continue in the coming days and may be expanded to other areas if further leads emerge.

The coordinated raids were conducted based on information received from the public, which was then verified and acted upon through coordinated field operations. The investigation remains in progress, and officials said additional details may be released once document checks and background verification procedures are completed.