‘Previous Govts Didn’t Believe in India’s Defence Potential, Focused More on Importing’: Rajnath Singh at Forces First Conclave

New Delhi: In a sharp critique of previous administrations, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that the biggest obstacle the Modi government faced upon taking office in 2014 was a deeply entrenched mindset that favored foreign imports over domestic defence manufacturing.

Speaking at Republic's Forces First - Bharat The Defence Powerhouse Conclave, Singh broke down the strategic shift in India’s defence policy over the last decade, emphasizing a transition from chronic delays to self-reliance.

Breaking the 'Import-First' Mindset

According to Singh, the primary challenge in 2014 was not just a lack of equipment, but a systemic absence of long-term planning, vision, and a tendency toward "procrastination and dilly-dallying" in critical decision-making.

"The country needs a robust defence industrial complex, but the previous government probably did not even have a discussion on it," Singh remarked. "They always had this idea of importing defence equipment from abroad instead of manufacturing them in India," he added.

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Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh noted that the administration's first priority was upending this defeatist outlook. The goal was twofold: drastically reduce India's dependency on foreign military imports and build a domestic defence infrastructure capable of supplying the global market.

"Our intention to make a strong defence system stems from a belief in India's capabilities. But the previous government was doubtful about India's potential. They did not believe in India's capacity as much as our government did," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

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A Shift in Priorities: 'India First, Forces First'

Clarifying his stance, the Defence Minister added that he did not believe past leadership lacked the desire for national security or a strong military. Instead, he argued, the fundamental differentiator was confidence and prioritization.