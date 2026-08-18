'Promoting Aatmanirbharta in Defence Manufacturing': Rajnath Singh Announces Defence Indigenisation List Worth Rs 3,070 Crore

New Delhi: In a major step towards promoting self-reliance in defence manufacturing, the Department of Defence Production (DDP), Ministry of Defence, has notified the sixth Positive Indigenisation List (PIL) comprising 405 strategically important items with an estimated business potential of Rs 3,070 crore.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in a post on X that the move will expand opportunities for Indian industry, strengthen the domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem, promote investment and innovation, and help reduce dependence on imports. Of the 405 items, 16 are related to the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), while 389 are associated with Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs).

According to an official statement by the Ministry of Defence, the list includes Line Replaceable Units, sub-systems, sub-assemblies, spares, components and raw materials covering a wide range of defence platforms and systems. These include air platforms such as the Advanced Light Helicopter, Light Utility Helicopter, Su-30MKI, Light Combat Aircraft and AL-31FP Engine.

It also covers armoured platforms including the T-72, T-90 and BMP-II, along with warships and missile systems such as Konkurs-M, Invar and MRSAM. The list also includes defence electronics such as radars, sonars, fire control systems and satellite communication systems, besides High Explosive Anti-Tank ammunition and other critical defence equipment. Each item carries an indicative timeline for indigenisation. Once successfully developed indigenously, the items will be procured from Indian industry.

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The DPSUs and ICG will undertake indigenisation through various routes, including the 'Make' procedure and in-house development, with participation from domestic industry, particularly MSMEs. The sixth PIL is part of the government's efforts under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative to strengthen India's domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem.

The SRIJAN Defence Portal was launched by the DDP in August 2020 to enable DPSUs and Service Headquarters to offer defence items to Indian industry, including MSMEs and start-ups, for indigenous development and production. The portal has facilitated the offer of more than 33,000 defence items for indigenisation by DPSUs and Service Headquarters up to June 2026. This includes 5,012 items notified under the first five Positive Indigenisation Lists.

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