R-Day 2026: India Showcases Rudra, Apache, Prachand Helicopters in Spectacular Aerial Display

New Delhi: As India celebrated its 77th Republic Day on Monday, the nation's battlefield prowess was on full display as the army showcased its advanced attack helicopters, including RUDRA, Apache AH-64E, and the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand, in a spectacular formation flight.

The aerial demonstration highlighted India's growing capabilities to provide precise, lethal support to ground forces across diverse operational theatres. RUDRA, among India's foremost battlefield force multipliers, is especially effective when used in synergy with the Indian Air Force, missiles, and artillery.

An armed version of the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv, RUDRA truly lives up to its name. The helicopters are designed to provide lethal close air support to ground forces by destroying enemy infantry, armoured vehicles, tanks and even hostile helicopters that threaten friendly troops.

The formation, led by Lieutenant Colonel Ahmed Pasha and Group Captain Arunva Pal, featured the armed variant of ALH Dhruv. These helicopters are powerful, battlefield-shaping assets that significantly enhance the combat potential and survivability of ground forces across the spectrum of operations.

Flying overhead, the Apache AH-64E, commanded by Colonel Vikrant Sharma, Sena Medal, made a formidable sight. The army's first medium-lift attack helicopter unit, the Apache, is equipped with Longbow fire control radar, Hellfire missiles, a 30 mm chain gun, rockets, and air-to-air missiles.

Guided by its Adarsh Vakya from the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita Rashtradharmasya Rakshanarth Yuddham, the helicopter is capable of delivering day-night, all-terrain precision strikes and destroying enemy tanks at ranges of up to eight kilometres.

The LCH Prachand, piloted by Lt Col TT Bharadwaj, is specially designed for high-altitude warfare. Agile and lethal, Prachand provides reconnaissance, precision fire support, and rapid response, significantly enhancing the combat effectiveness of ground forces in challenging terrain.

President Droupadi Murmu presided over the grand celebrations on Kartavya Path in New Delhi. The President of the European Council, António Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, attended as the chief guests on this momentous occasion.

This year, Kartavya Path, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhawan to the National War Memorial, has been elaborately decorated to showcase India's remarkable journey. The celebrations featured an extraordinary blend of the 150-year legacy of the national song Vande Mataram, the country's unprecedented developmental progress, robust military strength, vibrant cultural diversity, and active participation from citizens across all walks of life.