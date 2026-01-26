Updated 26 January 2026 at 10:49 IST
BREAKING: Republic Day 2026: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Honoured with Ashok Chakra for Historic ISS Mission
- India News
- 1 min read
Republic Day 2026: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Honoured with Ashok Chakra for Historic ISS Mission | Image: ANI
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has been conferred the Ashok Chakra, India’s highest peacetime gallantry award, in recognition of his historic mission to the International Space Station (ISS).
Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 26 January 2026 at 10:44 IST