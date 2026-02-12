Rajnath Singh-Led DAC Likely To Clear Rs 3.25 Lakh Crore Rafale Deal, Key Defence Purchases Ahead of Macron Visit

New Delhi: The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, is expected to meet this week to deliberate on a series of major defence procurement proposals, including a landmark plan to acquire 114 Rafale multirole fighter jets from France in a deal estimated at around Rs 3.25 lakh crore.

The proposed purchase, being described as potentially the largest military acquisition in India’s history-may receive Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) soon. According to plans under consideration, 18 aircraft would be delivered in fly-away condition, while the remaining jets would be manufactured in India with up to 60% indigenous content. Roughly 80% of the total fleet is expected to be produced domestically, aligning with the government’s push for defence indigenization.

The high-level meeting comes ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron’s scheduled visit to India from February 17 to 20 for an Artificial Intelligence summit, adding strategic significance to the timing of the discussions. In addition to the fighter jet proposal, the DAC is likely to review several other high-value defence projects.

Among them is a plan to procure a large number of SCALP cruise missiles from France for the Indian Air Force’s existing Rafale fleet, as well as a proposal to purchase six additional P-8I maritime surveillance and anti-submarine warfare aircraft from the United States under a deal estimated at about USD 3 billion.

Advertisement

The council is also expected to examine a proposal to issue a tender for acquiring a substantial quantity of missiles for the Sudarshan long-range air defence system, with procurement to be routed through Russian government agencies under intergovernmental agreements. The Sudarshan system reportedly demonstrated strong performance in recent operational scenarios.

On the indigenous front, the DAC may clear a project to procure around one lakh Vibhav point-attack anti-tank mines developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Discussions are also anticipated on proposals aimed at modernising the Indian Army’s armoured vehicle fleet.

Advertisement