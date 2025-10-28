Fresh NOTAM Issued For Central India Ahead Of Military Exercise Trishul 2025

New Delhi: A fresh Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has been issued for central India, effective from 10 am on November 3 to 12 pm on November 28. The fresh NOTAM has prompted airlines and aviation authorities to take immediate action. The NOTAM affects a crucial airspace region, encompassing several key cities, including Nagpur, Bhopal, and Indore, which are critical hubs for both domestic and international air traffic.