Fresh NOTAM Issued For Central India Ahead Of Military Exercise Trishul 2025
A new Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has been issued for central India, effective from November 3 to November 28.
New Delhi: A fresh Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has been issued for central India, effective from 10 am on November 3 to 12 pm on November 28. The fresh NOTAM has prompted airlines and aviation authorities to take immediate action. The NOTAM affects a crucial airspace region, encompassing several key cities, including Nagpur, Bhopal, and Indore, which are critical hubs for both domestic and international air traffic.
The fresh NOTAM has reportedly been issued in the wake of India's major military exercise, Trishul 2025, which is set to commence on October 30. Notably, ‘Trishul’ will be conducted for 10 days, from October 30 to November 10.
Further details regarding the development are awaited.
