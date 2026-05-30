'Ready For Operation Sindoor 2.0': Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi Warns Pakistan, Says Forces Prepared

India's military remains on high alert and is actively preparing for the possibility of a renewed phase of Operation Sindoor, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi said on Saturday, in one of the strongest signals yet that New Delhi remains ready to respond decisively to any fresh provocation from Pakistan.

Addressing reporters after reviewing the Passing Out Parade of the 150th Course at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune, the Army Chief declared that Operation Sindoor had not ended and that the current situation merely reflected a temporary cessation of hostilities.

"Operation Sindoor is still continuing. There is a temporary cessation of hostilities. The Indian Army and all three services are preparing well for Operation Sindoor 2.0, if it takes place," General Dwivedi said.

The remarks come weeks after military campaign under Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack last year that claimed the lives of 26 civilians. The operation saw Indian armed forces strike terror infrastructure and military targets across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, marking one of the most significant cross-border military responses in recent years.

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General Dwivedi's comments indicate that while active military exchanges may have subsided, the armed forces remain prepared for escalation and are using the current pause to strengthen operational readiness.

The Army Chief stressed that the Indian military was working to enhance jointness among the Army, Navy and Air Force while preparing for the nature of future conflicts.

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"Presently, we are looking at enhancing our synergy within the three services, equipping ourselves for the next warfare," he said.

Highlighting the challenges posed by modern battlefields, General Dwivedi noted that technological advancements have made military operations more transparent than ever before.

"Twenty-four hours a day, the battlefield is so transparent that every movement is known to the other side. Therefore, we have to be very cautious in terms of our deployment, employment and the protection required to protect our troops as well as the civilians in the border areas," he said.

The Army Chief also underscored the growing role of public trust in modern conflicts, particularly in the era of information warfare.

"Information warfare is only successful if the whole nation gets together and trusts the people who are giving the information. If that happens, I can assure you that the nation which trusts each other and all these stakeholders will always win the war," he said.

‘Future conflicts won’t be limited to conventional battlefields’

General Dwivedi used the occasion to outline the military's broader transformation roadmap, saying Operation Sindoor had demonstrated the importance of integrated operations and multi-domain warfare.

According to the Army Chief, future conflicts will not be restricted to traditional battlefields but will increasingly unfold across cyber, space, electromagnetic and cognitive domains.

"Future conflicts will not be limited to conventional battlefields alone. They will be fought across land, air, sea, space, cyber, electromagnetic and cognitive domains," he said.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, he added that the operation showcased India's resolve and the armed forces' ability to deliver a "calibrated, precise and purposeful response."

He said the campaign highlighted the importance of integrated planning, real-time intelligence, precision targeting, robust air defence systems, secure communications networks and seamless inter-service coordination.

General Dwivedi further said the Army was transforming itself into a future-ready force under its ongoing "Decade of Transformation" initiative. As part of that effort, the force has been raising technology-enabled formations and restructuring operational units to meet emerging threats.

‘AI crucial in modern warfare’

The Army Chief also laid considerable emphasis on Artificial Intelligence, describing it as a critical component of modern warfare.

Explaining how AI is changing battlefield decision-making, General Dwivedi said modern military commanders are confronted with an overwhelming volume of information and resources that must be managed simultaneously.

"When the velocity of warfare is very high, you need additional support within your resources to make decisions faster," he said.

He noted that AI-powered systems and advanced language models can help commanders process information rapidly, optimise resource deployment and improve operational effectiveness.

The Army Chief also highlighted the increasing prominence of drones in warfare, saying militaries now require both offensive and defensive drone capabilities. The scale and complexity of modern battlefields, he said, make automation and AI indispensable.

On the long-pending military theatre command reforms, General Dwivedi said the process of theatrisation remains on track. He revealed that deliberations among the Chiefs of Staff Committee had concluded and a comprehensive report had already been submitted to the Defence Minister.

The proposal is currently under review by various stakeholders.

"As far as the theatrisation is concerned, I assure the house that it is on the right track," he said.

The Army Chief explained that under the proposed structure, service chiefs would primarily focus on force generation, sustainment and readiness, while theatre commanders would be responsible for the operational employment and orchestration of forces.

He expressed confidence that the reforms could begin taking shape on the ground over the next two to three years under the leadership of the next Chief of Defence Staff.

The remarks came during a landmark day at the NDA, where more than 350 cadets graduated and prepared to join the Army, Navy and Air Force.

The event carried special significance for General Dwivedi, an alumnus of the NDA's 65th Course, who returned to his alma mater as the Reviewing Officer.

Recalling his days at Charlie Squadron, which emerged as the Champion Squadron this term, the Army Chief said the confidence and enthusiasm displayed by today's cadets reassured him that the next generation of military leaders would take the armed forces to even greater heights.

The passing out parade also highlighted the changing face of the Indian military, with 18 women cadets among the graduating cohort, reflecting the expanding role of women in the country's armed forces.

The ceremony concluded with a spectacular flypast featuring Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft, Chetak helicopters, the Sarang Helicopter Aerobatics Team and the Akashganga Skydiving Team, showcasing the operational prowess and joint capabilities of India's armed forces.