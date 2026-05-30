2 FIRs, Multiple Arrests: At least 12 People Dead In Pune Hooch Tragedy, Massive Crackdown Underway

New Delhi: An illicit liquor network is under investigation in Maharashtra's Pune following the deaths of 12 people due to methanol poisoning.

Following the deaths, the authorities are currently working to dismantle a distribution chain that spans the city and its surrounding districts.

Reportedly, the victims were spread across local administrative zones, encompassing four cases under the Pune City Police and eight under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police.

Furthermore, additional victims are receiving medical care, as law enforcement and excise authorities initiate a widespread operation against the manufacturers and distributors of the tainted alcohol.

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2 accused arrested

ACP Pimpri Sachin Hire revealed that two accused have been officially arrested by them so far. Both of them are allegedly involved in the supply chain of alcohol and he further added that forensics examination is going to take place.

"Multiple people died due to spurious liquor in Dapodi yesterday. We have registered the case under stringent sections, including those for culpable homicide. Five accused have been nabbed by us so far, and we have formally arrested two of them. The supply chain is in our custody. An investigation is underway. The two accused who we have formally arrested will be produced before the court," he told ANI.

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"Of them, one is a Wankhede, who is a middle chain, and another is a Prajapati, who makes supplies from Pune. He had prepared a deadly combination. Everything is being investigated. We will unearth the entire supply chain. We have collected samples and we are about to send this forensics," he added.

Three cops suspended

As per reports, Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has suspended three officers from the Hadapsar Police Station for alleged negligence related to the incident.

The suspensions include Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Mogle, Assistant Police Inspector Hasina Shiklagar, and Sub-Inspector Hasan Mulani, the latter of whom was attached to the station's crime branch.

How the nexus worked

Preliminary investigations suggest the illicit operation centered on acquiring bootleg liquor and adulterating it with methanol- a highly toxic chemical that is lethal even in trace amounts.

Police alleged that Yogesh Wankhede- the primary suspect, sourced illicit liquor from Uruli Kanchan-based supplier Raju Prajapati before adulterating it with water and methanol for distribution, stated news reports.'

The investigation uncovered that the tainted alcohol was distributed through illegal dens operated by three individuals named Kernel Singh Virk in Phugewadi, Akash Jadhav in Hadapsar, and Pappu Qureshi in Dapodi.

Investigators also identified a toddy shop owned by Kalpesh Agrawal as a site used for adulterating the liquor, while also linking a significant volume of the tainted supply to Aryan Sanjay Dhotre of Shivajinagar’s Wadarwadi area.

These findings suggest a far-reaching network involving multiple suppliers, distributors, and illegal retail outlets across the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad regions.

What Fadnavis said

Following the deaths, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed the incident “extremely unfortunate” and said the state government was determined to dismantle the entire illegal liquor network.

“Eight people have been arrested so far and more arrests may follow. We have identified the ecosystem behind this racket and are investigating how far its network extends. Strict action will be taken and nobody will be spared,” Fadnavis said.

CID roped in, FIR lodged

The Maharashtra government has handed the case over to the Crime Investigation Department (CID). Sources indicate the agency will conduct a comprehensive probe into the entire operation, covering everything from production and distribution channels to potential administrative negligence.

Legal proceedings are also underway with two distinct FIRs, one each filed under the jurisdiction of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police (Dapodi) and the Pune City Police (Hadapsar).

This toxic liquor tragedy has sent shockwaves through both cities. Public anger has now erupted not only against the police but also against the State Excise Department. Citizens have also raised serious questions regarding the operations of both these departments.

The Forensic Department has also completed its analysis of the adulterated liquor and has submitted its report to the Dapodi Police Station. Preliminary findings from the investigation reportedly confirm the presence of chemical and toxic substances adulterated within the liquor.