Rolls-Royce Proposes Mega Fighter Engine Co-Development Deal with India, Eyeing Nuclear and MRO Expansion

British aerospace giant Rolls-Royce has pitched a highly ambitious engine development proposal to India. The company is offering to co-develop a next-generation fighter engine for India's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme. Crucially, the offer includes full intellectual property (IP) rights and plans to conduct extensive development work directly within the country.

Speaking on the proposal, Rolls-Royce Executive Vice President Sashi Mukundan stated: "The engine being offered for the AMCA programme could be developed in India, with ground testing targeted for 2032 and the first flight of the powerplant planned by 2034."

This proposal represents a significant shift from traditional military engine partnerships, which typically limit technology transfer and restrict access to critical design knowledge.

Powering India's Fifth-Generation Stealth Fighter

The offer arrives as India advances its AMCA programme, which aims to deliver the nation's first indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter aircraft. While the initial AMCA Mk1 variant will likely be powered by the GE F414 engine, the more advanced AMCA Mk2 will require a new indigenous powerplant in the 110-130 kN thrust class to unlock its full performance potential.

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According to Rolls-Royce, this partnership would go beyond simple licensed production or assembly. The company has indicated its willingness to undertake genuine co-development, allowing India to participate in the design, engineering, testing, certification, and future evolution of the engine. Most importantly, the proposal includes full intellectual property rights—a key requirement that India has consistently sought in previous aero-engine negotiations.

Breaking Through Closely Guarded Tech Walls

For decades, aero-engine technology has remained one of the most closely guarded sectors within the aerospace industry. Even advanced defence partnerships often restrict access to critical technologies such as high-pressure compressors, turbine blade manufacturing, thermal management systems, single-crystal components, advanced materials, and digital engine controls. Rolls-Royce's willingness to discuss a framework involving extensive technology sharing could therefore mark a major strategic opportunity for India's aerospace sector.

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The proposed development timeline reflects the complexity of creating a modern fighter engine. If the programme moves forward, development activities would likely begin within the next few years, leading to prototype engine testing before ground trials commence around 2032. Following successful testing and certification, the first flight of the engine is projected for 2034, potentially aligning with the development roadmap of future AMCA variants.

Boosting India's Technological Self-Reliance

Developing the engine in India would provide several long-term benefits beyond the AMCA programme itself. Indigenous engine expertise would strengthen India's aerospace ecosystem, support future combat aircraft projects, enable the development of advanced unmanned combat aerial vehicles, and reduce dependence on foreign suppliers for one of the most critical components of military aviation.

The proposal also aligns with India's broader objective of achieving technological self-reliance in strategic sectors. While India has made significant progress in airframe design, avionics, radar systems, missiles, and electronic warfare technologies, fighter aircraft engines remain one of the few major areas where complete indigenous capability has yet to be achieved.

Strategic Competition and Expanding into Nuclear Energy

Rolls-Royce faces competition from other international engine manufacturers like Safran, which are also seeking a role in India's future fighter programmes. However, the company's emphasis on co-development, local development activities, and full IP rights is likely to attract considerable attention from policymakers and defence planners evaluating long-term strategic benefits rather than short-term procurement requirements.

Beyond defense aviation, the company is exploring opportunities in India’s civil nuclear sector following the enactment of the Shanti (Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India) Act, 2025. Mukundan said Rolls-Royce is “seriously exploring” the possibility of deploying small modular reactors (SMRs) in the country.

Billions in Investments and Thousands of New Jobs

Rolls-Royce currently operates across multiple sectors in India, including civil and defence aerospace, power systems, naval, and land defence. The company has already established joint ventures with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. and Force Motors.

Mukundan noted that India is emerging as a key market for Rolls-Royce. If opportunities in defence and nuclear energy materialise, the company could invest billions of dollars and create more than 10,000 jobs in the country. Rolls-Royce currently has around 4,300 engines operating across its various business segments in India.