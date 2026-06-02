‘No Role For Third Party’: MEA Sets Record Straight On Nepal Border Issue, Roasts Pak Too Over Statement On J&K, Ladakh

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday firmly rejected any third-party involvement in resolving its boundary issues with Nepal. The strong stance comes just days after Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah suggested looping in China and the United Kingdom to help address the long-standing territorial dispute.

Responding to media queries regarding PM Shah's "encroaching India" remarks, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made New Delhi's position crystal clear.

“All concerned parties should be clear that any bilateral matters between India and Nepal are to be resolved solely between the two countries, and there is no role for any third party in such matters,” Jaiswal stated, as reported.

The Root of the Boundary Dispute

The friction intensified after Balendra Shah, a rapper-turned-politician who serves as Nepal's Prime Minister, revealed on Sunday that Kathmandu was actively communicating with Beijing and London regarding the border layout.

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"Since this problem dates from the time when British India left the region, it is our view that England should be involved in this matter," Shah had noted. The core of the historical disagreement centers on the regions of Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura, and Kalapani. While Nepal claims these areas, India has consistently maintained that these territories are an integral part of Uttarakhand.

Shifted Rivers and Border Mapping

Addressing the current status of the border, Jaiswal pointed out that the vast majority of the frontier is already settled, though nature has complicated the remaining pieces.

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“Approximately 98 per cent of the India–Nepal border has already been demarcated. However, a few issues remain unresolved in certain sections. This situation has arisen due to changes in the course of the Gandak River,” the spokesperson explained.

In addition to the shifting river banks, the MEA highlighted other localized challenges on the ground, pointing to instances of cross-border occupation and encroachment on "no man's land" across already-demarcated sections. These specific areas are currently undergoing joint mapping.

Diplomatic Mechanics and Strategic Concerns

When questioned about both the border remarks and a separate Pakistan-EU joint statement, the MEA reiterated that existing channels are more than equipped to handle neighborly issues without outside interference.

He said, “We would like to say that we categorically reject such unwarranted references in the joint press communique on matters internal to India. The Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inelible parts of India. Those who have no local standi on such matters should desist from making any comment on them.”

