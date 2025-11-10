Updated 10 November 2025 at 11:11 IST
Russia Busts ISI Spy Network in St. Petersburg Targeting Air Defence & Military Helicopter Tech
Moscow has uncovered a spy network run by Pakistan’s ISI, attempting to smuggle Russian air defence and military helicopter technology. A Russian national was arrested in St. Petersburg. The operation comes months after Operation Sindoor, with India planning to procure five additional S400 missile defence systems, sources told Republic TV.
Moscow has busted a spy network run by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The network was reportedly attempting to smuggle out air defence systems technology from Russia.
“This is the first such mission by ISI in that country,” sources told Republic TV.
Arrest of Russian National in St. Petersburg
In a counter-espionage operation, a Russian national was arrested in St. Petersburg while allegedly trying to smuggle documents used for developing military helicopter technology and air defence systems. The materials reportedly included sensitive information about MI8AMTSHV and MI8 AMTSHV (VA) military transport helicopters, said people familiar with the issue, according to sources.
Links to Operation Sindoor
The network was unearthed a few months after Operation Sindoor. Sources told Republic TV that the ISI allegedly tried to smuggle technology associated with advanced air defence systems produced by Russia.
Russian-produced S400 missile defence systems used by the Indian Air Force were a game changer in Operation Sindoor. India reportedly plans to purchase five additional S400 missile defence systems.
Diplomatic Tensions with Pakistan
Last week, the Russian embassy in Islamabad criticized an article in the English-language Pakistani newspaper, the Frontier Post, for promoting an anti-Russian narrative, further highlighting the rising tension between the two countries.
