Advertisement

Siachen, Ladakh: Chants of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai (Hail Mother India)' resonated in the air of Siachen Glacier as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, accompanied by Army Chief Manoj Pande, visited the highest battlefield on Monday.

During the visit to India's capital of valour and bravery, Singh interacted with the Armed Forces personnel deployed at Kumar post of Siachen Glacier in Ladakh and exchanged sweets with them. He also laid a wreath at the war memorial in Siachen base camp as he paid tribute to the bravehearts.

Advertisement

On the occasion, Rajnath Singh said, “I congratulate you for the way you protect the country at the world's highest battlefield, Siachen Glacier. The land of Siachen is not an ordinary land. It is a symbol of the country's sovereignty and perseverance. It represents our national determination. Our national capital is Delhi, Mumbai is our economic capital, and our technological capital is Bengaluru. Siachen is India's capital of valour and bravery.”

Rajnath Singh was scheduled to visit Siachen on March 24 to celebrate the Holi with troops, but due to 'inclement weather', the programme was changed to Leh, where the Defence Minister celebrated the occasion with armed forces at Leh Military station.

Advertisement

He spoke to the Commanding Officer deployed at Siachen on the phone and promised to visit them as soon as possible and is making the visit to fulfill his promise. The Siachen Glacier is located in the eastern Karakoram range in the Himalayas and is often considered the world's highest battlefield.

Operation Meghdoot: 40th Anniversary

Last week, on April 13, the Indian Air Force celebrated the 40th anniversary of the famous 'Operation Meghdoot' which was carried out by the Indian forces to gain control of the Siachen glacier by thwarting Pakistan's efforts to capture it.

The operation by the Indian Army and Indian Air Force was carried out on April 13, 1984, in what was one of the biggest operations carried out by the Indian forces.

Advertisement

(With ANI inputs…)