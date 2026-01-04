Silver Jubilee in the Skies: IAF Celebrates 25 Years of Tejas’s Historic First Flight

The Indian Air Force (IAF) today commemorated the 25th anniversary of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas’s historic first flight, marking a milestone in India’s journey toward defense self-reliance. On January 4, 2001, the Technology Demonstrator (TD-1) took to the skies for the first time, piloted by Wing Commander Rajiv Kothiyal from the HAL Airport in Bengaluru.

Reflecting on the enduring partnership required to build the 4.5-generation fighter, the IAF took to X (formerly Twitter), saying, “On the 25th anniversary of Tejas LCA's historic first flight, #IAF reflects on enduring partnership in building this fighter. Congratulations to ADA's innovative scientists, HAL's skilled engineers, brave IAF & IN test pilots/engineers, and all IAF personnel who've championed self-reliance. Sky is the limit!”. The post also shared pictures from the first flight along with the post.

A Historic leap

The Tejas program was sanctioned in 1983 to replace the aging MiG-21 fleet. Following the retirement of India’s last indigenous fighter, the HF-24 Marut, the LCA project faced immense technological hurdles. Despite these challenges, India successfully developed the aircraft making Tejas the smallest and lightest supersonic fighter in its class.

Looking at brighter skies

Since that "crisp morning" in 2001, the Tejas has evolved significantly. Building on its track record of success, the Tejas is now a vital part of the Air Force with two active units already in service.

The aircraft is also getting a major upgrade with a new, advanced version that recently finished its first test flight, featuring much smarter technology and better defensive systems. To make this jet a main pillar of India’s defense, the government recently placed a massive order for nearly a hundred more planes, significantly increasing the total number of aircraft on the way.