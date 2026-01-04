Updated 4 January 2026 at 14:10 IST
‘Matter Of Deep Concern, Closely Monitoring Situation’: India Over Situation in Venezuela, Calls for Peaceful Dialogue
India expresses concern over Venezuela developments, supports the people's well-being, and emphasises dialogue for regional peace and stability.
New Delhi: India on Sunday expressed deep concern over the recent developments in Venezuela, stating that it is ‘closely monitoring the evolving situation’ in the country.
In an official press release, the Government of India reaffirmed its support for the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela amid the current tensions.
“India reaffirms its support for the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela,” the official statement read.
Further, they underlined the importance of ensuring peace and stability in the region, stressing that dialogue remains the only viable path forward to prevent further escalation.
“We call upon all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region,” as per the statement.
The government also confirmed that the Embassy of India in Caracas is actively engaged with members of the Indian community in Venezuela to provide all possible assistance as the situation unfolds.
MEA Urged Indian Nationals to Exercise Caution
Earlier, the MEA advised Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela amid the unfolding situation in the South American nation.
It also urged Indians currently in Venezuela to exercise extreme caution, remain in contact with the Indian Embassy in Caracas, and share an emergency helpline number for assistance.
"In view of recent developments in Venezuela, Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela. All Indians who are in Venezuela for any reason are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements, and remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Caracas through their email ID: cons.caracas@mea.gov.in or the emergency phone number +58-412-9584288 (also for WhatsApp calls)," MEA said in a statement.
Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 4 January 2026 at 13:59 IST