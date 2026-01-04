‘Matter Of Deep Concern, Closely Monitoring Situation’: India Over Situation in Venezuela, Calls for Peaceful Dialogue

New Delhi: India on Sunday expressed deep concern over the recent developments in Venezuela, stating that it is ‘closely monitoring the evolving situation’ in the country.

In an official press release, the Government of India reaffirmed its support for the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela amid the current tensions.

“India reaffirms its support for the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela,” the official statement read.

Further, they underlined the importance of ensuring peace and stability in the region, stressing that dialogue remains the only viable path forward to prevent further escalation.

“We call upon all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region,” as per the statement.

The government also confirmed that the Embassy of India in Caracas is actively engaged with members of the Indian community in Venezuela to provide all possible assistance as the situation unfolds.

MEA Urged Indian Nationals to Exercise Caution

Earlier, the MEA advised Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela amid the unfolding situation in the South American nation.

It also urged Indians currently in Venezuela to exercise extreme caution, remain in contact with the Indian Embassy in Caracas, and share an emergency helpline number for assistance.