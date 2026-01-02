'Today's India Respects Traditions, Honours Its Rich Cultural Heritage': Rajnath Singh

Udaipur: Hailing the country's rich civilisational heritage, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that modern India draws strength and pride from recognising its ancient past and cultural traditions. Addressing the 104th Foundation Day celebrations of Bhupal Nobles' University in Udaipur, named after Maharana Bhupal Singh Ji of Mewar, who founded it in 1923, the senior BJP leader highlighted India's enduring contributions to knowledge systems across disciplines such as science, medicine, mathematics, grammar, philosophy, and ethics.

"Today's India takes pride in its past. Today's India respects its traditions and honours its rich cultural heritage. The land of India has given birth to scholars such as Charaka, Sushruta, Aryabhata, Brahmagupta, Madhava, Panini, Patanjali, Nagarjuna, Pingala, Maitreyi, Gargi, and Thiruvalluvar," Singh said.

Rajnath Singh also paid tribute to Maharana Bhupal Singh Ji of Mewar, describing him as not merely a ruler but a visionary educationist and a committed patriot. He noted that Maharana Bhupal Ji established institutions such as the Hindu University in Chittor, an Agricultural College in Udaipur, and several schools, including those dedicated to girls' education.

"Friends, this institution has been named after Maharana Shri Bhupal Singh Ji of Mewar. Maharana Shri Bhupal Singh Ji was not just a ruler; I have been told that he was also an educationist. He established the Hindu University in Chittor, an Agricultural College in Udaipur, and many other schools," Singh said."He also established several schools for the education of girls," Singh said, adding that due to Maharana Bhupal's efforts, literacy increased tenfold in Mewar.

He further highlighted Maharana Bhupal Singh Ji's role during the integration of princely states after independence, recalling that the ruler had unequivocally declared, "I am with India," when the merger of princely states was underway. "By 1940, due to his efforts, I have been told that literacy increased tenfold--this was a major achievement. Maharana Bhupal Singh Ji was also a true patriot. After independence, when the question arose of the merger of 565 princely states into India, Maharana Bhupal Singh Ji stated clearly, 'I am with India.' That is, for him too, commitment to 'India First' always remained paramount. He had a kingdom, yet he did not worry about his state, nor about wealth and riches," he added.

Maharana Bhupal Singh ruled the princely state of Mewar (Udaipur) from 1930 until 1948, and served as the first Rajpramukh of Rajasthan from 1948 until he died in 1955. Singh highlighted the bravery and patriotism of Maharana Bhupal Singh ji, who would dine with individuals whose ancestors had courageously fought against the Mughals and had sacrificed their lives for the motherland.

"Maharana Bhupal Singh ji deeply valued bravery and patriotism. To show his respect, he would share meals with people whose ancestors had fought and sacrificed their lives for Mewar and the motherland while resisting the Mughals. This behaviour symbolised his deep honour, respect, and gratitude toward the brave warriors who fought and gave their lives for the nation," the Defence Minister said.

He said that similarly, the armed forces follow the tradition of 'bada khana' (community meal), and he makes a point of joining soldiers on such occasions to break formal protocol and engage in direct dialogue. "In our armed forces as well, there is a tradition of the bada khana. Whenever I go among my soldiers, I also join them at the bada khana. I truly feel a very pleasant experience, because it gives me a wonderful opportunity, in a simple and informal environment, to break formal protocol and engage in direct conversation with soldiers. I try to experience their lives closely and make an effort to understand them personally. I also seek information about the conditions of their families," the Defence Minister said.