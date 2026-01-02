Updated 2 January 2026 at 18:14 IST
BJP MLA Shyam Bihari Lal Dies A Day After Celebrating 60th Birthday
The Bharatiya Janata Party MLA, Dr Shyam Bihari Lal, has died in Bareilly a day after celebrating his 60th birthday.
- India News
- 1 min read
Bareilly: The Bharatiya Janata Party MLA, Dr Shyam Bihari Lal, died in Bareilly on Friday, a day after celebrating his 60th birthday. He had reportedly attended a meeting with Cabinet Minister Dharampal Singh a short while ago. During the meeting, he felt unwell, and had to be taken to the hospital.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to the social media platform X to express grief over the MLA's sudden death.
Dr Shyam Bihari Lal had won the Faridpur constituency for the second time in 2022.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Anushka De
Published On: 2 January 2026 at 17:55 IST