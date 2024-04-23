Harmeet Kaur, who used to run 15 kms with a weapon in hand and a load of 10 kgs on her back, managed to shed more than 14 kgs in just a few weeks span. | Image:'X'/@ITBP_official

New Delhi: Defying all odds while embodying the true spirit of patriotism, a 40-year-old woman whose husband had attained martyrdom while fighting for the country, left her job as a teacher to follow in her husband's footsteps, and join the service of the nation.

Epitomizing strength and resilience by living up to the adage of 'Never-Say-Die' attitude, Harmeet Kaur, who weighed around 100 kgs and was also battling a knee injury, did not give up.

देशप्रेम का जज़्बा–

पति की शहादत के बाद हरमीत कौर शिक्षिका की नौकरी छोड़ देशसेवा में आई। 40 से अधिक की उम्र, 100KG वज़न, घुटने की चोट आदि तमाम बाधाओं के बावजूद हार नहीं मानी। कुछ ही हफ़्तों में किया 14kg से अधिक वज़न कम। हाथ में हथियार और पीठ पर 10kg भार रखकर 15 km दौड़ी।#ITBP pic.twitter.com/vctSQeCYit — ITBP (@ITBP_official)

Kaur, who used to run 15 kms with a weapon in hand and a load of 10 kgs on her back, managed to shed more than 14 kgs in just a few weeks span, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) said in a post on social media platform ‘X’, as the border guarding force lauded Kaur for exhibiting “the spirit of patriotism”.

The ITBP is a specialised Armed Police Force of the nation which trains its personnel in various disciplines including mountaineering and skiing apart from intensive tactical training.

Raised on 24 October, 1962, the ITBP currently guards 3,488 km long India-China borders ranging from the Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh.

Apart from this, the force also has important roles in many internal security duties and operations against the Left Wing Extremism in the state of Chhattisgarh.