US Formalizes $482M Military Support Deal For India's Apache Helicopters and M777 Howitzers

The United States has officially notified a proposed $482.2 million sale to provide long-term sustainment support and related equipment for India's fleet of Apache attack helicopters and M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers.

The arms sales notification was published in the Federal Register on June 17 by the Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), which oversees the US Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. This formal step arrives exactly a month after the State Department initially briefed the US Congress on May 18 regarding the potential logistics and service packages.

Strategic Significance for the Indo-Pacific

India originally brought the M777A2 howitzers into its arsenal to strengthen artillery firepower, particularly across challenging mountainous borders. Alongside these artillery units, the Indian Army relies on AH-64E Apache attack helicopters to execute precision strikes and provide critical battlefield support.

The support contracts will be divided among top US defense manufacturers. While Boeing Company and Lockheed Martin are named as the primary contractors for the Apache helicopter services, BAE Systems will handle the maintenance framework for the howitzers.

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Highlighting the geopolitical context of the agreement, the US State Department noted that “the Govt of India has requested to buy long-term sustainment support for M777A2 ultra-light howitzers.”

According to the State Department:

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the US by helping to strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defence partner, which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions.”

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Maintaining the Regional Military Balance

The maintenance package for the aviation wing ensures operational readiness for India's premium attack helicopters.

Detailing the breakdown of the helicopter agreement, the State Department confirmed that the “Govt of India has requested to buy AH-64E Apache sustainment support services; US govt and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services; technical data and publications; personnel training; and other related elements of logistics and program support.”

The US administration emphasized that these support services are aimed at defense rather than escalation, stating that the “proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.” The department added that the agreement "will improve India’s capability to meet current and future threats, strengthen its homeland defence, and deter regional threats. India will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces.”

India's Growing Defense Acquisitions

The incoming support packages trace back to major defense acquisitions finalized over the last decade. India purchased a total of 28 Apache AH-64E helicopters through two independent agreements—one for the Indian Air Force valued at $2.2 billion, and a subsequent $930 million contract for the Indian Army. All units have successfully landed on Indian soil. The air force received its 22 helicopters between 2019 and 2020, while the army took delivery of its remaining six Apaches in pairs, concluding in December 2025.