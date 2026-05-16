‘Bas Milne Aa Jao’: Lucknow University Professor Accused Of Offering Exam Paper To Student For 'Favours', Booked After Audio Goes Viral

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, an assistant professor at Lucknow University has been accused of allegedly offering to leak examination papers to a female student in exchange for meeting him, after an objectionable audio clip went viral on social media.

The accused, identified as Dr Paramjeet Singh from the Department of Zoology, was taken into custody by Uttar Pradesh Police after the audio recording triggered outrage across the university campus, and a case has been registered at Hasanganj police station, and the professor is currently being questioned.

In the audio clip circulating online, the professor can be heard repeatedly persuading the student to meet him despite her refusal.

He is also heard saying, “Darling, koi bhi support chahiye toh batana, tumhare liye sab kuch open hai.”

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In another part of the clip, the accused tells the student, “Maine tumhare liye 2 paper out kar liye hain, tum bas milne aa jao.”

After the call ends, the girl says the professor was forcefully trying to give her exam papers so she would come to his office and “molest” her again.

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Accused Professor Detained

Following the controversy, the university administration informed the police and initiated internal action.

Further, based on a complaint filed by the Controller of Examinations, police registered an FIR and detained the professor for questioning.

Officials said the investigation is focusing both on the alleged inappropriate conduct and claims linked to leaking university examination papers.

However, the accused professor has reportedly denied the allegations and claimed the controversy is linked to “internal politics".

ABVP Stages Protest

Following the emergence of the audio clip, activists from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged protests inside the campus, demanding immediate action against the accused professor.

The university administration has clarified that any activity that tarnishes the institution's image will be treated with the utmost gravity.