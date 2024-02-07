Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 16:53 IST

Pakistan Deploys Well-Equipped 'Terror Regime' With Sophisticated Weapons in Rajouri & Poonch

There are concerns within the Indian Army about the involvement of retired Pakistani soldiers in the conflict in Jammu and Kashmir.

Gursimran Singh
Pakistan's Advanced 'Terror Regime' Strikes Rajouri and Poonch with High-Tech Arsenal
Pakistan's Advanced 'Terror Regime' Strikes Rajouri and Poonch with High-Tech Arsenal
Jammu & Kashmir:  Pakistan's intelligence agency has reportedly shifted its strategy in the Rajouri and Poonch regions, deploying terrorists equipped with advanced weaponry, including German snipers, expensive footwear, and high-end watches. These militants, trained for jungle warfare similar to Pakistan's Special Service Group (SSG), are causing significant damage to Indian security forces, according to top officials monitoring the situation.

Security sources have revealed that the terrorists are armed with sophisticated weapons, such as the United States-made Smith & Wesson M&P-15 5.56mm Semi-Auto Rifle, each costing over a lakh. There are concerns within the Indian Army about the involvement of retired Pakistani soldiers in the conflict in Jammu and Kashmir.

Furthermore, officials disclosed that the terrorists are provided with expensive footwear, priced between 15,000 to 20,000 rupees per pair, aiding their operations in challenging terrains. Additionally, the militants possess high-end watches with features like solar charging and mud resistance, each valued at more than 20,000 to 25,000 rupees.

The twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch have witnessed a series of terror attacks since October 2021, resulting in the tragic loss of 33 Indian soldiers. The attacks began on October 11, 2021, targeting the Rashtriya Rifles Unit in Poonch's Dera Ki Gali area, claiming the lives of five Army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO). Subsequent assaults occurred on October 15, 2021, April 20, 2023, and August 11, 2022, in Poonch and Rajouri, leading to more casualties among the Rashtriya Rifles Unit. 

The attacks continued with a strike on May 5, 2023, targeting the Special Forces Unit PARA in Rajouri's Kandi, and on November 22, 2023, in Bajimaal, Rajouri, affecting both the Rashtriya Rifles and Special Forces Units. Unfortunately, the toll increased once again on December 21, 2023, in Dera Ki Gali, Poonch, when four more Army personnel lost their lives. The forces have vowed to avenge these losses.

Published January 21st, 2024 at 16:53 IST

