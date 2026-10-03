'We Possess Necessary Capabilities': IAF Chief AP Singh on Countering Chinese 5th-Gen Aircraft Challenge, Urges Push for AMCA

New Delhi: Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Saturday affirmed that India possesses the necessary capabilities to counter the threat posed by fifth-generation aircraft being developed by China, while emphasising the urgent need to accelerate the induction of India's own next-generation combat jets.

Addressing the IAF's annual press conference in the national capital, Air Chief Marshal Singh addressed reports indicating that Pakistan may acquire Chinese fifth-generation fighter platforms in the near future, acknowledging that while the potential development is a cause for concern, it does not leave the IAF without a strong response.

"Reports suggest that Pakistan may acquire them in the near future. There are even reports that their pilots are already undergoing training in China. Undoubtedly, this is a cause for concern. However, is it a no-go situation? I wouldn't agree with that. We possess the necessary capabilities; after all, it is not just about a single platform, but rather how that platform is integrated into the entire system," Singh said.

Pointing to historical precedents, the IAF Chief highlighted that Pakistan has possessed advanced platforms in the past but failed to deliver significant results against India, referencing their performance during Operation Sindoor.

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“Pakistan has possessed other platforms in the past, yet they haven't been able to achieve anything significant with them during Operation Sindoor. Similarly, if we effectively integrate the platforms we are purchasing and inducting, we should be able to counter this threat—at least for the time being, until they fully integrate these new aircraft into their own systems,” he noted.

To secure long-term air dominance, Air Chief Marshal Singh urged prioritising the early induction of fifth-generation stealth fighters and called for fast-tracking the indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme.

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