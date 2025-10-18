Updated 18 October 2025 at 12:45 IST
‘We’re Living In An Era Where Everything Gets Weaponised’: Baba N Kalyani Pushes For ‘Aatmanirbharta’ As The Only shield | Top Quotes From Forces First Conclave 2025
At Republic World’s Forces First Conclave 2025, Bharat Forge Chairman Baba Kalyani delivered sharp insights on India’s defence, global geopolitics, and the push for self-reliance. From weaponisation of trade and technology to rapid defence modernisation, here are his top quotes that define the roadmap for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.
As global conflicts reshape geopolitics, Republic World’s Forces First Conclave 2025, themed “Living in the Era of Global Conflicts”, brought together India’s top military leadership and strategic thinkers at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi on Saturday.
Hosted in association with the Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS), the conclave focused on India’s defence preparedness, the changing character of warfare, and the country’s role in a rapidly militarising world.
Top Quotes by Baba N Kalyani, Chairman & MD of Bharat Forge, at Forces First Conclave 2025
Baba Kalyani, Chairman and MD of Bharat Forge, shared sharp observations on the current geopolitical landscape, emphasising the importance of self-reliance, speed in defence modernisation, and the weaponisation of global trade, money, and technology. Here are his top quotes from the conclave:
On the urgency of the geopolitical situation:
"You don't have luxury of time in our hands with the geopolitical situations hanging around."
On the need for speed in becoming self-reliant:
"Speed is important for becoming 'Aatmanirbhar'."
On self-reliance as the only path to survival:
“Only way to survive is by becoming 'Aatmanirbhar'.”
On the true meaning of Aatmanirbhar Bharat:
"Being Aatmanirbhar doesn’t mean just indigenisation or stopping imports. Aatmanirbhar means to create that power within ourselves, so that nobody else can tell you what to do and what not to do."
On global weaponisation and India’s growth:
"Today we are witnessing a global situation where anything and everything is being used as a weapon. Money, trade, and technology are being used as weapons. When everything gets weaponised, the only way a country can grow is by being Aatmanirbhar."
On defence spending and manpower challenges:
"US is pushing NATO to increase its defence spending to 5% of GDP. Every country wants this but they face the roadblock because they don’t have technical manpower. Germany is no more the cradle of engineering."
On domestic production and defence modernisation timelines:
"We don’t have to import anything. Everything is being made in this country. Any modernisation process should complete in 18-24 months. It doesn’t have to be a seven-year program."
On advanced indigenous artillery systems:
"When we designed an ATAGS (Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System) with the help of DRDO lab in Pune, it was designed as a software-driven gun. You can operate 18 guns in 18 different directions remotely just with one autonomous control."
On economic warfare via tariffs:
"The 50% tariff on Indian goods. That's a war on our economy."
Baba Kalyani’s remarks underscored the need for India to strengthen its defence capabilities, achieve technological self-reliance, and respond strategically to the weaponisation of trade and finance globally. His vision aligns with India’s broader push to become Aatmanirbhar Bharat, capable of defending its interests independently while accelerating modernisation and innovation in the defence sector.
