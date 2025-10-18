‘We’re living in an era where everything gets weaponised’: Baba N Kalyani pushes for ‘Aatmanirbharta’ as the only shield | Top Quotes From Forces First Conclave 2025

Top Quotes by Baba N Kalyani, Chairman & MD of Bharat Forge, at Forces First Conclave 2025

Baba Kalyani, Chairman and MD of Bharat Forge, shared sharp observations on the current geopolitical landscape, emphasising the importance of self-reliance, speed in defence modernisation, and the weaponisation of global trade, money, and technology. Here are his top quotes from the conclave:



On the urgency of the geopolitical situation:

"You don't have luxury of time in our hands with the geopolitical situations hanging around."



On the need for speed in becoming self-reliant:

"Speed is important for becoming 'Aatmanirbhar'."



On self-reliance as the only path to survival:

“Only way to survive is by becoming 'Aatmanirbhar'.”



On the true meaning of Aatmanirbhar Bharat:

"Being Aatmanirbhar doesn’t mean just indigenisation or stopping imports. Aatmanirbhar means to create that power within ourselves, so that nobody else can tell you what to do and what not to do."



On global weaponisation and India’s growth:

"Today we are witnessing a global situation where anything and everything is being used as a weapon. Money, trade, and technology are being used as weapons. When everything gets weaponised, the only way a country can grow is by being Aatmanirbhar."



On defence spending and manpower challenges:

"US is pushing NATO to increase its defence spending to 5% of GDP. Every country wants this but they face the roadblock because they don’t have technical manpower. Germany is no more the cradle of engineering."



On domestic production and defence modernisation timelines:

"We don’t have to import anything. Everything is being made in this country. Any modernisation process should complete in 18-24 months. It doesn’t have to be a seven-year program."

