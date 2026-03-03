What are Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) and How Will It Boost India’s Maritime Security?

As the Indian Ministry of Defence signs a ₹5,083 crore contract for the acquisition of six Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Mk-III (Maritime Role) for the Indian Coast Guard and Surface-to-Air Vertical Launch Shtil missile systems for the Indian Navy, it is hailed as a major step towards boosting India’s maritime security.

The addition of these helicopters is expected to significantly improve the Coast Guard’s ability to safeguard offshore assets, man-made islands, fishing communities, and the maritime environment.

What are Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Mk-III, and who is making them?

The contract to manufacture these specialized beasts has been awarded to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited under the Buy (Indian–Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured) category and will be specifically customized for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

Advertisement

Powered by dual Shakti-1H1 engines for high-performance maritime flight, the ALH Mk-III (MR) features a 270-degree surveillance radar and multi-spectral EO pod for comprehensive day/night tracking. Its versatile mission suite includes a 12.7 mm machine gun, a high-intensity searchlight, and a Medical ICU, while manual blade and tail folding mechanisms ensure compact storage on frontline warships.

How will it boost India’s maritime security?

Advertisement

The ALH Mk-III (MR) is expected to act as a high-tech force multiplier for the Coast Guard and Navy, providing advanced 270-degree radar surveillance and long-range night vision to detect threats like drones or pirates far beyond the horizon.