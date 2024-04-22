Advertisement

IndusInd Bank made a move on Monday by piloting transactions using the Reserve Bank of India's digital currency, known as e-rupee, to facilitate payments to farmers for carbon credits.

Through this initiative, the private lender is leveraging the programmable version of the RBI's digital currency to enable farmers to exchange their carbon credits directly for e-rupees. Previously, farmers could only convert their credits into fiat rupees.

Advertisement

The pilot project, conducted in collaboration with 50 farmers in Maharashtra, marks a pioneering step in incorporating digital currency solutions into agricultural transactions. IndusInd Bank plans to scale up this initiative, aiming to streamline processes and enhance efficiency in payments for carbon credits.

In a statement filed with the exchange, the bank highlighted its role in crafting digital wallets and managing the seamless transfer of CBDCs (Central Bank Digital Currencies) as part of this initiative.

Advertisement

The RBI's efforts to promote its central bank digital currency gained momentum with the introduction of distributed ledger technology in 2022. This technology enables secure and transparent transactions, laying the groundwork for widespread adoption of digital currencies.

IndusInd Bank's collaboration with farmers in Maharashtra reflects a broader trend of integrating digital solutions to modernize traditional payment systems. As the RBI continues to work with financial institutions to enhance the features and accessibility of digital currencies, initiatives like this pave the way for a more inclusive and efficient financial ecosystem.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

