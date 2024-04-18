Advertisement

HDFC's new appointment: HDFC Life Insurance Company, a prominent player in the insurance sector, has recently witnessed a significant change in its leadership structure. Deepak S Parekh, a veteran in the industry, has decided to step down from his role as Chairman and Non-Executive Director of the company. In light of Parekh's departure, the company has appointed Keki M Mistry as the new Chairman of the Board, the company told in its exchange filing on Thursday.

Mistry brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise, having held various leadership positions in the financial services sector.

The transition in leadership comes at a crucial juncture for HDFC Life, as the insurance industry continues to evolve in response to changing market dynamics and customer preferences.

Under Mistry's leadership, the company is expected to pursue innovative strategies, expand its market presence, and enhance its product offerings to meet the evolving needs of customers.

With Reuters Inputs