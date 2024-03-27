×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 17:38 IST

Why Chatbots are getting popular? All you need to know

According to the report, the steady climb of the chatbot probably does not represent a shift in the market’s appetite for LLM apps.

Reported by: Business Desk
The Indian users welcomed this, as they posted their conversations with the chatbot. The bot icon is now visible on the X application to all Indian users. | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Chatbots on the rise: Chatbots are experiencing a resurgence in popularity, driven by the need for more nuanced interactions. While single-text input large language model (LLM) apps offer simplicity, they lack the conversational refinement achieved through natural language processing. Consequently, developers are gravitating towards chatbots. From May 2023 to January 2024, the proportion of chatbot-driven LLM apps within the Streamlit community surged from 18 per cent to 46 per cent, signalling a clear upward trajectory.

“Looking again at the more than 20,000 LLM-powered apps being developed with Streamlit, we see a definite direction for the chatbot, and it’s up. In the week starting April 30, 2023, single-text-input apps peaked at 82 per cent of all LLM apps built with Streamlit, leaving 18 per cent for the chatbots,” the report added. 

According to the report, the steady climb of the chatbot probably does not represent a shift in the market’s appetite for LLM apps. More likely, developers are increasingly able to make more complex chatbot apps to offer greater versatility and interactivity to meet both business needs and user expectations.

Popularity of Unstructured Data

Enterprises are awakening to the potential locked within their unstructured data, which accounts for a substantial portion, up to 90 per cent by some estimates. With formats ranging from videos to documents, processing unstructured data has become a focal point. Snowflake witnessed an impressive 123 per cent growth in handling unstructured data. This surge holds significant promise, especially for advanced AI applications, as proprietary data becomes a pivotal asset, offering a competitive edge to large language models.

Python Reigns Supreme in AI Programming

Python has cemented its dominance as the preferred language for AI programming. Renowned for its user-friendly syntax, robust community support, and an extensive array of libraries and frameworks, Python experienced an astounding 571 per cent growth year over year. As development teams delve deeper into advanced AI projects, proficiency in Python becomes indispensable.

The Rise of Large Language Models (LLMs)

The proliferation of Large Language Models (LLMs) is palpable in today's workplaces. The statistics within the Streamlit developer community speak volumes: a staggering 20,076 unique developers crafted 33,143 LLM-powered apps in the last fiscal year alone. This surge underscores the dawn of an era dominated by AI-powered applications, albeit with varying degrees of adoption across sectors.

 

Published March 27th, 2024 at 17:38 IST

