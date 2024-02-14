Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 21:45 IST

HUL partners with Andhra Pradesh govt for Palm oil production

HUL sees this move as a tactical alignment with its backward integration strategy, particularly for the skin cleansing portfolio

Business Desk
Hindustan Unilever Limited
Hindustan Unilever Limited | Image:Hindustan Unilever Limited
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) is gearing up for a strategic partnership with the Andhra Pradesh government to venture into palm oil production in the state. In a recent filing, the consumer goods giant outlined plans to engage with over 15,000 farmers, creating expansive palm oil plantations covering 30,000 hectares. 

The comprehensive project involves the establishment of sapling nurseries, fruit bunch collection centers, and a cutting-edge palm oil mill. This initiative is anticipated to yield around 1,000 direct and indirect jobs, with a substantial investment of Rs 300 crore during the project's developmental phase. 

Advertisement

HUL sees this move as a tactical alignment with its backward integration strategy, particularly for the skin cleansing portfolio. The company lauds the Andhra Pradesh government's investor-friendly policies and expresses eagerness for this collaboration. 

The transition to palm oil cultivation is carefully planned, considering social, environmental, and economic factors, with a commitment to delivering positive impacts. HUL plans to roll out a farmer outreach program, providing technical assistance and implementing best-in-class farming practices for palm oil cultivation.

Advertisement

"The opportunity to set up an oil mill factory to source palm derivatives would be in line with our strategy of backward integration for our skin cleansing portfolio. We are energised by the investor-friendly policies of the Andhra Pradesh government and look forward to this collaboration,” said Dev Bajpai, executive director, of legal and corporate affairs at Hindustan Unilever. 

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 21:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

6 hours ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

7 hours ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

7 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

8 hours ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

8 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

8 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

8 hours ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

8 hours ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

11 hours ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

a day ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

a day ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

a day ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

a day ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Watch: Ishaan Khatter Steps Out With Bae Chandni Bainz For Valentine's

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  2. Jay Shah ends speculations regarding Rohit Sharma's captaincy

    Sports 22 minutes ago

  3. 'Milan' Aimed at Boosting Maritime Cooperation Among 51 Nations: VAdm

    Defence25 minutes ago

  4. Congress Today Has Been Hijacked by Anti-national Forces: Assam CM Sarma

    Lok Sabha Elections27 minutes ago

  5. Aamir Says Movies Like Laapata Ladies Register Low Box Office Openings

    Entertainment31 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo