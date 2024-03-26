×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 13:35 IST

Sri Lanka slashes rates to jumpstart economic recovery

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) reduced the Standing Deposit Facility Rate to 8.50% and the Standing Lending Facility Rate to 9.50%.

Reported by: Business Desk
Sri Lanka unexpectedly cuts rates to spur growth
Sri Lanka unexpectedly cuts rates to spur growth | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Interest rate surprise: Sri Lanka's central bank surprised markets by slashing interest rates by 50 basis points on Tuesday, indicating a willingness to further ease monetary policy to stimulate economic growth amidst the country's severe financial crisis.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) reduced the Standing Deposit Facility Rate to 8.50 per cent and the Standing Lending Facility Rate to 9.50 per cent, contrary to the expectations of most economists and analysts. CBSL Governor P. Nandalal Weerasinghe stated that if inflation remains stable between 4 per cent and 5 per cent, there's room for additional rate cuts.

Monetary conditions remain tight

Weerasinghe highlighted that despite the recent reduction, monetary conditions remain tight. Projections indicate inflation will hover between 4 per cent to 5 per cent over the next 12 to 18 months.

This move follows a series of interest rate cuts totalling 700 basis points since last year, as Sri Lanka endeavours to recover from its worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948.

The decision appears to be aimed at bolstering demand and fostering growth, particularly amidst recent developments such as the reduction in electricity tariffs and currency appreciation, according to Thilina Panduwawala, head of research at Frontier Research.

While inflation spiked to 5.9 per cent in February due to a sales tax increase, the central bank believes the rate cut will help maintain inflation around the targeted level of 5 per cent over the medium term.

The central bank stressed the importance of further decreases in market interest rates to support subdued demand conditions, notwithstanding the lower-than-expected impact of recent tax policy changes on inflation.

Sri Lanka's negotiations

Despite the positive sentiment from the IMF staff agreement, the rate cut is unlikely to majorly influence ongoing debt restructuring talks. Sri Lanka is set to negotiate with private bondholders to restructure $12 billion of debt defaulted on in May 2022, after its foreign reserves plummeted, leading to difficulties in essential imports.

The recent staff-level agreement with the IMF signals progress, but completion of the debt restructuring is necessary before the next IMF review. Sri Lanka's economy contracted by 2.3 per cent in 2023 but showed growth of 4.5 per cent in the fourth quarter, indicating signs of recovery expected to continue in the coming quarters, according to CBSL.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 13:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kerala Lottery Tuesday Result Today

STHREE SAKTHI SS-408

a few seconds ago
Karnataka Board Announces 1st PUC Supplementary Exam 2024: Dates, Schedule, and Details

KSEAB 1st PUC Suppl. Exam

2 minutes ago
UBS Asia expansion

UBS Asia

3 minutes ago
Bengaluru Water Crisis

10 Facing Water Crisis

8 minutes ago
HanuMan Makers To Donate ₹2.66 Crores To Ayodhya Ram Mandir

HanuMan OTT Release

9 minutes ago
Stock market

Asian equities surge

12 minutes ago
Sanjeev Sanyal

"UPSC a waste of time!"

13 minutes ago
RCB vs PBKS: Mahipal Lomror during post-match press conference

Lomror on his role at RCB

13 minutes ago
Donald Trump assets

news

15 minutes ago
Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos is beaming

16 minutes ago
WWE RAW

WWE RAW Results

19 minutes ago
Mukesh Ambani joins $100 billion club

Hurun Global Rich List

21 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut Join Politics

India News Live

25 minutes ago
Euro zone current account surplus widens in September; surplus increased to 31.23 billion euros

Lower taxes and Europe

26 minutes ago
Japan's land prices saw record growth in 2023, returning to pre-pandemic levels

Japan's land prices rise

29 minutes ago
No Registry, No Vote: Why Noida Residents Are Protesting Over Registration of Their Flats?

Why Noida Residents Are P

30 minutes ago
English forward Harry Kane

England vs Belgium Live

33 minutes ago
Commercial real estate

Chennai commercial realty

37 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Virat Kohli's reaction to Shikhar Dhawan's doppelganger is all hearts

    Sports 17 hours ago

  2. Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Celebrate First Holi Post Marriage | Photo

    Entertainment17 hours ago

  3. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah speaks to Ishan Kishan post IPL game

    Sports 18 hours ago

  4. 5-Yr-Old Girl Kidnapped From Mumbai Rescued Within 12 Hours in Thane

    India News19 hours ago

  5. Supriya Shrinate's Poor Excuse After Comment on Kangana, Actress Reacts

    India News19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo