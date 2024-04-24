Advertisement

Meals on wheels: Amidst the anticipated surge in travel during the summer season, Central Railway, in collaboration with IRCTC, has rolled out budget-friendly meal options for train passengers. This initiative aims to cater to the needs of travellers, especially those in unreserved compartments, across 15 major railway stations where long-distance trains make halts.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Central Railway outlined the availability of these economical meal choices at key stations such as Igatpuri, Karjat, Manmad, Khandwa, Badnera, Shegaon, Pune, Miraj, Daund, Sainagar Shirdi, Nagpur, Wardha, Solapur, Wadi, and Kurduwadi.

Economy Meal

Passengers can now purchase an "economy meal" priced at just Rs 20, consisting of seven puris and potato bhaji, providing a satisfying and cost-effective dining option. For those seeking a heartier meal, "snack meals" priced at Rs 50 are also available, featuring rice dishes to satiate hunger pangs during their journey.

This initiative reflects the railways' commitment to enhancing the travel experience for passengers while addressing their diverse needs, particularly during peak travel periods.

By offering affordable meal options at major stations, Central Railway and IRCTC aim to ensure accessibility and convenience for all travellers, contributing to a more enjoyable and hassle-free journey for passengers across the railway network.

With PTI Inputs